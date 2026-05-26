STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET: 'I'm Not A Big METALLICA Fan. It's Not What I Choose To Listen To.'

In a recent interview with Mike "Radioactive MikeZ" Zara, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet confirmed that he has never paid much attention to METALLICA's music, despite the fact that they are the biggest metal band in the world. He explained (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "First of all, look, there's no denying the greatness of METALLICA and what they've done, what they've accomplished and how they have basically solidified their brand and what they do is amazing. And I think if you ask anyone in the world, most people know who METALLICA are, and most people would agree that they're probably one of the biggest, if not the biggest metal band ever. But that being said, I'm not a big METALLICA fan. I'm just not. It's not what I choose to listen to. It doesn't do it for me. It's not my style of metal. And although I respect them, I wouldn't pop in a METALLICA disc or stream it. I'd much rather listen to [JUDAS] PRIEST. In terms of real heavy stuff, I even listen to PANTERA a lot more than I listen to METALLICA. But obviously there's a METALLICA influence there. But what I liked about PANTERA much more was the guitar playing. It grabbed my interest, and I was much more into Dime's [PANTERA guitarist 'Dimebag' Darrell Abbott] style of playing… And I like the METALLICA tone, and obviously they're great players, they're a great band. It just never did it for me. The singing style, the lead soloing style, even the drumming style."

Sweet continued: "I know I'm probably upsetting a lot of people out there. And I understand. It's like someone saying they were never really into VAN HALEN or never really into THE BEATLES — or pick any iconic band.

"I don't know what to say. But no disrespect to those guys," Sweet added. "Nothing but respect in what they've accomplished and what they're still doing. It's really amazing. And they deserve everything they've got, for sure."

Asked if there is a particular METALLICA song that stands out for him, Michael said: "I remember I posted something not too long ago, and boy did I get flack for it. It was something to the effect of I couldn't name one METALLICA song. [Laughs] People were, like, 'What?

"Man, I don't know," he continued. "Whenever a METALLICA song comes on, I'm always, like, 'Yeah, this is cool. This is cool.' But I've never owned a METALLICA album or a METALLICA song. I've never purchased or downloaded or bought anything METALLICA."

Back in August 2024, Sweet was asked by Robert Cavuoto of Myglobalmind if he went to see METALLICA when the legendary metal outfit performed in his home state of Massachusetts. Michael responded: "I didn't, man. And I'll be honest. I'll tell you. I've gone on record to say this. I respect METALLICA. I get why everyone else loves METALLICA. And they've obviously — they're legendary. I've never been a big METALLICA fan. I don't listen to METALLICA. It'd be hard for me to name one song. Maybe I could name one or two songs. I'm just not a big METALLICA fan. I don't get excited about that style of metal. I get excited about PRIEST style of metal, [IRON] MAIDEN style of metal. Even PANTERA, which, obviously, you hear a lot of METALLICA's influence on PANTERA. But I get excited about that. We played with PANTERA in Mexico and there's an energy, man, that's just indescribable. And we played with METALLICA before, too, back in the day, when Dave [Mustaine] was still in the band. So I know about METALLICA, and it's not like I'm not educated. And I've heard them. I've seen them. Of course. But I don't know. There's just something about METALLICA that just doesn't do it for me personally. But hey, man, God bless 'em. Amazing, legendary band who has proven to be a force."

STRYPER released its long-awaited Christmas album, "The Greatest Gift Of All", in November 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl.

STRYPER's latest all-original studio album, "When We Were Kings", came out in September 2024.

Sweet's new album, "The Master Plan", his most personal and spiritually resonant solo LP yet, was made available on April 3, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.