PETE TOWNSHEND Says He And ROGER DALTREY Will Have A Talk About 'What Happens Next' With THE WHO

December 11, 2023

Pete Townshend says that it's time for him and Roger Daltrey to plot THE WHO's next move.

The 78-year-old guitarist addressed the iconic band's future more than three months after he and Daltrey played the final date of their orchestral tour date at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Pete told Record Collector: "I think it's time for Roger and I to go to lunch and have a chat about what happens next. Because Sandringham shouldn't feel like the end of anything, but it feels like the end of an era."

He added: "It's a question of, really, what is feasible, what would be lucrative, what would be fun? So, I wrote to Roger and said, 'Come on. Let's have a chat and see what's there.'"

Pete recently revealed that he is working on the musical score for his hit 2019 novel "The Age Of Anxiety".

"The Age Of Anxiety" was released in November 2019. The book was published by Coronet/Hachette Books and is available in hardcover and audio read by British actor Michael Jayston.

In "The Age Of Anxiety", Pete explores the anxiety of modern life and madness in a story that stretches across two generations of a London family, their lovers, collaborators, and friends.

THE WHO's "Tommy" musical will make its way back to Broadway in the spring of 2024. It was announced in October that the critically acclaimed production that premiered at Chicago's Goodman Theatre earlier this year will open at the Nederlander Theatre.

In October 2022, THE WHO released a new version of the 2019 album "Who" featuring an updated version of "Beads On One String" newly remixed by Pete Townshend and acoustic tracks from the band's only live shows of 2020.

The songs on the deluxe version of "Who" were recorded in Kingston on Valentine's Day this year exactly 50 years to the day since THE WHO's seminal show at Leeds which became the infamous live album "Live At Leeds".

In December 2019, "Who" entered the U.K. chart at position No. 3, becoming the band's highest-charting U.K. LP in 38 years.

