PETER FRAMPTON Shares New Song 'Lions At The Gate' Featuring TOM MORELLO

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton has shared a new single, "Lions At The Gate", featuring a guest appearance by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello. The song is the latest release from Frampton's upcoming album, "Carry The Light", his first album of all-new material in 16 years, on May 15 via UMe. Co-written and produced with his son Julian Frampton, the collection also includes guest appearances by Sheryl Crow, Bill Evans, H.E.R., Graham Nash and Benmont Tench.

"'Lions At The Gate' is a powerful track with a powerful message, and Tom's playing took it to another level," said Frampton.

"Lions At The Gate", a dynamic protest song featuring guitar by Morello, draws inspiration from lion statues outside Hollywood elite mansions in the 1920s. Frampton incorporates Morello's signature heat to urge listeners to "tear down the lions at the gate," symbolizing a bold challenge to the ultra-powerful. Julian Frampton also contributes vocals to the ferocious track.

The new track follows the previously released single "Buried Treasure", featuring keyboardist Benmont Tench of TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS. A tribute to the late Tom Petty, the track honors the SiriusXM radio show of the same name that Petty curated and hosted for 15 years, with lyrics crafted entirely from Petty's song titles. Frampton personally sought out Tench to add his signature style to the Petty homage.

Frampton said: "The 'Carry The Light' album is the first new music from me in 16 years. It was one of my most enjoyable projects ever. I got to work with my son Julian — writing and producing together. A first of many for us, I'm sure."

Frampton is surrounded on "Carry The Light" by an all-star supporting cast: Sheryl Crow is Frampton's vocal foil on "Breaking the Mold", Bill Evans adds saxophone to both "Can You Take Me There" and "Tinderbox", H.E.R. trades guitar lines on the instrumental "Islamorada", Tom Morello brings his signature intensity to the protest song "Lions At The Gate", Graham Nash lends harmonies to "I'm Sorry Elle", Benmont Tench contributes keyboards to "Buried Treasure". Everyone asked to participate in "Carry The Light" gladly heeded the call to lend their support and create new material with an artist who's been dispersing endless goodwill and great music across the globe for more than six decades and counting.

"This may be the best album Peter's ever made," said engineer and co-producer Chuck Ainlay (Mark Knopfler, Miranda Lambert, George Strait). "The songs are just so poignant, and his voice has matured in a way that really delivers what he's trying to get across."

"Carry The Light" will be released in a variety of formats, including CD, 180-gram yellow vinyl and digitally in stereo, hi-res audio and immersive Dolby Atmos options. A special limited-edition vinyl, which will feature a premium cover treatment and be numbered, will be available exclusively via Peter Frampton's official store, uDiscover Music and Sound Of Vinyl.

Earlier this year, Peter celebrated the 50th anniversary of his iconic album "Frampton Comes Alive!" Upon its original release in 1976, "Frampton Comes Alive!" became a cultural phenomenon and remains one of the top-selling live albums of all time, with nearly 20 million copies sold worldwide. In honor of the milestone, Peter released a Vinylphyle edition of the landmark album via A&M/UMe. The limited Vinylphyle double LP pressing is sourced from the original 1975 Doug Sax 1/4" production master, with lacquers cut by Joe Nino-Hernes, and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl at RTI. The package features a four-panel insert including a new interview with Frampton and Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop.

Over the course of a career spanning more than six decades, Peter Frampton has established himself as one of the most celebrated guitarists in rock history. In 2007, he won a Grammy for "Best Pop Instrumental Album" for "Fingerprints"; in 2014, he was inducted into the Musicians Hall Of Fame; and in 2019, he received the Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM's TEC Awards.

In 2020, Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, his autobiography, "Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir", debuted on The New York Times bestsellers list and he appeared on Dolly Parton's latest album, "Rockstar", as the only artist featured on two tracks.

In 2023, Frampton unveiled "Frampton@50" on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases "Wind Of Change", "Frampton's Camel" and "Frampton". He also received The Myositis Association's Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award and unveiled his historic performance at London's Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe.

In 2024, he received the Les Paul Spirit Award at Gibson Garage Nashville, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and wrapped an extensive headline tour before returning to the studio to record "Carry The Light".

"Carry The Light" track listing:

01. Carry The Light

02. Buried Treasure (feat. Benmont Tench)

03. I'm Sorry Elle (feat. Graham Nash)

04. Breaking The Mold (feat. Sheryl Crow)

05. I Can't Let It Be

06. Lions At The Gate (feat. Tom Morello)

07. Islamorada (feat. H.E.R.)

08. Can You Take Me There (feat. Bill Evans)

09. Tinderbox (feat. Bill Evans)

10. At The End Of The Day

Photo credit: Lynn Goldsmith