See SULLY ERNA And NUNO BETTENCOURT In Music Video For BILLY MORRISON's 'Becoming' Single

British guitarist, singer, and songwriter Billy Morrison has released the official Ivo Raza-directed music video for "Becoming", the first single from his upcoming album, "Hollow", due out sometime in August via TLG | ZOID/Virgin Music Group. The powerhouse track was written by Morrison, Sully Erna (GODSMACK) and Brett Scallions; it features Erna on lead vocals and Grammy Award winner Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME) on lead guitar.

"The 'Becoming' video is a pure performance video that utilizes the skill and aesthetic that our director Ivo Raza brings to the table," says Morrison. "Sully and Nuno both travelled to Los Angeles and we filmed in two locations: a rain room — where we shot for hours through a sheet of water!! — and a disused warehouse in South L.A. with a backdrop of a wall of lights. I added Erik Eldenius on drums, who played on the song, and Brett Scallions on bass, a co-writer on the song, and we used ghost lenses and other distortion techniques to represent the transition through the song that Sully's lyrics talk about.

"The shoot was hot, sweaty and very long, and every person, band and crew alike could not have been more accommodating," he continues. "The goal was to make a kick-ass rock video and we achieved that and much more!!"

According to Morrison, "Becoming" is about "transforming out of the darkness and negativity of certain lifestyle choices and becoming a strong, positive and powerful force. For an in-depth description, you would have to ask Sully about the lyrics that he wrote."

Morrison goes on to say that "when the music to 'Becoming' was finally finished, in my mind there was only one person I could imagine singing it, and that was Sully Erna. His work with GODSMACK over the decades has just proven his voice to be one of the most powerful in rock music." "Plus he's a great guy to hang with," adds Morrison, "so fortunately for me, not only was his response 'Absolutely, I'll sing it.' We got to record it in Los Angeles together while he was here. It was a killer vibe, and when we were all at the 'Above Ground' show late last year here in L.A., it seemed only fitting for me to ask Nuno to play lead (keeping it Boston on this track!). And again, he graciously agreed, and absolutely killed it. It's been a pleasure to work with both Sully and Nuno on this song — it's the perfect collaboration to launch this new album of mine!"

"I really enjoyed working with Billy and Nuno on this track," says Erna. "It's always a bit challenging when you have three creative people that work at such high levels of production to get to the finish line, but in the end the product always speaks for itself. And this song is strong! It's a perfect example of not settling for anything less."

"When you're asked to collaborate on a song with incredible artists like Sully Erna and Billy Morrison, you'd have to say 'yes' before even hearing the song," says Bettencourt. "But man, when you DO hear the song and it's as badass as this...you forget who's on it and just do it for the love of it."

Two years ago, Morrison released "The Morrison Project" via TLG | ZOID/Virgin Music Group. It marked his third solo album (and first since 2015) and produced the No. 1 Active Rock song (Mediabase) in America: "Crack Cocaine", featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens and co-written by all three artists. A deluxe edition of the album followed in 2025 and bonus track, "Gods Of Rock And Roll (Orchestral)" — another seismic collaboration with Osbourne and Stevens — landed in the Active Rock Top Ten (Mediabase).

The upcoming "Hollow" will follow the success of 2024's "The Morrison Project" format with 12 songs, half sung by Morrison and half sung by a handful of Morrison's friends. Guests include Dexter Holland, Marilyn Manson, Chuck D, B Real, Duff McKagan, Steve Stevens, DMC and the above-mentioned Sully Erna and Nuno Bettencourt, among others. "Forgive Me", "The Tailor", "No Suspects", "Another Day", "Leave No Trace" and "Becoming" are among the songtitles.

"The last album was so much fun and such a creative experience for me that I got the band back together for a follow up record," says Billy. It's on the same label (TLG | ZOID/Virgin Music Group),with the same crew (Barry Pointer mixing the record, Dave Donnelly mastering and all art / photography by Jane Stuart) and I'm excited to share this body of work with the world." He adds: "The guests on this record are at the core of the collaborative spirit that I try to put in the center of these records. Every single person I worked with stepped up, brought their A game and helped me produce an album that crosses genres, features some really diverse songwriting, and yet has a truly cohesive, and powerful sound. Ultimately, I am just grateful to everyone involved for allowing me to do this again."

Morrison is a British guitarist, singer, and songwriter, widely known as Billy Idol's rhythm guitar player for the past 17 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens. He is also a solo recording artist in his right having released three albums including the successful and acclaimed "The Morrison Project" in 2024 via TLG | ZOID/Virgin Music Group. His fourth solo album, "Hollow", will arrive in August 2026, also on TLG | ZOID/Virgin Music Group. Morrison is also a former member of THE CULT and CIRCUS DIABLO and currently also performs with the superstar cover band known as the ROYAL MACHINES. In addition, Morrison is a contemporary fine artist whose Warhol-inspired work has been shown at top galleries. He also has a regular show, "Influenced", on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard (channel 38),where he delves deep into the dynamic relationship between art and music.

Photo credit: Jane Stuart @JaneStuartPhotos