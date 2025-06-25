Photos: OZZY OSBOURNE 'Working Class Hero' Exhibition Opens In Birmingham

The Ozzy Osbourne "Working Class Hero" exhibition opened in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Wednesday (June 25),celebrating the solo achievements and global awards of rock icon Ozzy Osbourne and the album art of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup — just in time for the band's historic "Back To The Beginning" homecoming concert at Villa Park.

Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne opened the exhibition at Birmingham's Museum & Art Gallery, which showcases the singer's most prestigious international honors, including Grammy Awards, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame accolades, MTV Awards, Hollywood Walk Of Fame and Birmingham Walk Of Stars honors and a selection of the legendary heavy metal singer's platinum and gold discs which recognize millions of record sales around the world, alongside photography and video that charts his journey from "a working-class kid from Aston" to becoming the world's most recognizable global rock legend.

Sharon said: "It just wouldn't be right if [it launched] in New York or Los Angeles [because] it all began here and this is where it belongs."

She told BBC Radio WM about "the love" for Ozzy in Bimginham ahead of "Back To The Beginning": "He's overwhelmed…he can't believe it."

Sharon added that Ozzy was feeling "emotional" about the farewell show, because he was "excited to be with the guys in SABBATH [again] and they're all having a great time together, but it's hard to say goodbye."

When "Working Class Hero" was first announced earlier in the month, Sharon said: "Ozzy is proof that no matter where you start in life, with passion, grit, and a little bit of madness, you can achieve the extraordinary.

"This exhibition is a thank you to the fans and the city of Birmingham — the place where it all began. We're so proud to bring it home."

Fans can also enjoy a free outdoor BLACK SABBATH photography exhibition in Victoria Square from June 25 throughout the summer and into the autumn. It showcases archive images of all four founding members of the band — Ozzy, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — alongside iconic album artwork and fascinating facts about the band's Birmingham roots.

And on nearby Navigation Street, outside New Street Station, world-famous spray artist Mr Murals has created a stunning 40-meter street-long artwork in tribute to BLACK SABBATH featuring their iconic logo and lifelike portraits throughout the last seven decades. It is the perfect spot for a SABBATH selfie this summer.

Together, these attractions form a landmark tribute to one of the most influential rock bands in history.

With a free museum exhibition, a once-in-a-lifetime concert, and open-air artwork displays in the heart of the city, Birmingham is the global destination for BLACK SABBATH fans this summer.

"Ozzy Osbourne Working Class Hero" is an exhibition by Central BID Birmingham, Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery and Sharon Osbourne Management sponsored by Ocean Outdoor and supported by Birmingham City Council, Aston Villa F.C., West Midlands Growth Company and Birmingham Music Archive.

Regarding his BLACK SABBATH mural, Birmingham artist Mr Murals previously said: "This mural is a tribute not just to BLACK SABBATH, but to the creative spirit of Birmingham. The band's influence is everywhere, from metal music to fashion to attitude. I wanted to create something powerful and raw, just like their sound, that people can stand in front of and feel the energy of SABBATH and of the city itself."

BLACK SABBATH was previously honored with a mural in Digbeth, Birmingham in 2019 by street artist N4T4.

For "Back To The Beginning", BLACK SABBATH's original lineup — Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — will reunite for the first time in 20 years to headline the sold-out event. They'll be joined by metal's most iconic and influential acts — METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL, SLAYER, PANTERA, GOJIRA, HALESTORM, ALICE IN CHAINS, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX, MASTODON and RIVAL SONS — all performing as part of this monumental moment.

After fans snapped up tickets to "Back To The Beginning" in just 16 minutes, it was announced that the event will be streamed worldwide. Fans will have access to the raw livestream from 3:00 p.m. on July 5, and will also have exclusive access to rewatch the concert in its entirety for another 48 hours.

For more information, visit www.backtothebeginning.com.

"Back To The Beginning" will be captured, produced and distributed by Mercury Studios ("One To One: John & Yoko", "American Symphony", "Metallica Saved My Life"),who are pioneering the way for premium, music-driven storytelling across film, television, podcasts and immersive formats. Mercury has partnered with Kiswe — the global D2C streaming partner behind the record-breaking BTS concert livestream — to deliver this moment of music history to fans across the globe.

The all-day event at Villa Park, produced by Live Nation, will be hosted and compered by American actor Jason Momoa, and feature a supergroup of musicians.

Proceeds from the "Back To The Beginning" show will support Cure Parkinson's, the Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a Children's Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

The original lineup of BLACK SABBATH last performed in 2005. Since then, SABBATH has played in partial reunions but never in its original lineup.

The legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman was diagnosed in 2003 with Parkin 2 — a very rare genetic form of Parkinson's. During a TV appearance in January 2020, the singer disclosed that he was 'stricken" with the disease which occurs when the nerve cells of the body degenerate and levels of dopamine are reduced. Dopamine is an essential chemical that is produced by these nerve cells which send signals to different parts of the brain to control movements of the body.

Ozzy's health issues, including suffering a nasty fall and dislodging metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003, as well as catching COVID-19 three years ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in the last three years, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin

