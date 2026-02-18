POISON THE WELL Releases Music Video For 'Everything Hurts' Single From Upcoming 'Peace In Place' Album

Metalcore titans POISON THE WELL will release "Peace In Place", their first new album since 2009, on March 20 via SharpTone Records.

The official Chris Candy-directed music video for the LP's second single, "Everything Hurts", can be seen below.

POISON THE WELL vocalist Jeffrey Moreira stated about the band's return: "Joining POISON THE WELL at 18 and chasing music shaped how I approach life. Coming back 16 years later — unsure if I could still do what I once left behind — only reinforced how strong our bond is and how much this band has given me. I'm grateful to do this again with my friends, and to share a record made with honesty, intention and connection at its core."

Regarding the inspiration for the previously released first single, "Thoroughbreds", Jeffrey said: "Beasts of burden are hard to break — not because they're strong, but because they're stubborn. 'Thoroughbreds' is about realizing that some lifelong bonds don't fail early; they fail after you believed they were there to stay."

Speaking about the long-awaited follow-up to "The Tropic Rot" as a whole, Jeffrey said: "'Peace In Place' is probably the most pissed record we've ever made. After stepping away from POISON THE WELL, it felt like all the emotion from that time — frustration, heartache, disappointment — compressed into something heavy and unavoidable. But anger isn't what drives us. Connection is. Sometimes that connection starts in darker places, and having an outlet for those emotions is how we find our way forward. This record lives across that entire spectrum. It's about turning something negative into something honest, putting it into the world, and realizing that even in anger, we're still capable of moving forward, relating to each other, and finding some form of peace — if not happiness, then at least a place to stand."

"Peace In Place" track listing:

01. Wax Mask

02. Primal Bloom

03. Thoroughbreds

04. Everything Hurts

05. Weeping Tones

06. A Wake Of Vultures

07. Bad Bodies

08. Drifting Without End

09. Melted

10. Plague Them The Most

POISON THE WELL has announced a spring 2026 headline tour. CONVERGE will support, with BALMORA, SPY, THE ARMED and THE BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA appearing on different segments.

In the space of barely a breath, POISON THE WELL pacify fits of jarring brutality with moments of fragile beauty. Their unmistakable melodic hardcore gently dilutes the effects of trauma, betrayal, depression, and loss with hard-won wisdom and diligently earned self-acceptance. For as much force as they commit to the riffs and the breakdowns, there's an equal amount of naked emotion encoded in their relatable hooks. At this point, they are unassumingly, yet undeniably embedded in the DNA of modern metal and hardcore.

POISON THE WELL's 1999 debut, "The Opposite Of December… A Season Of Separation" has claimed spots on Brooklyn Vegan's "15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today"; Kerrang!'s "21 Best U.S. Metalcore Albums Of All Time"; Loudwire's "25 Best Metalcore Albums Of All Time"; and Revolver's "10 Most Influential Metalcore Albums Of All Time". Stereogum put it best, writing, "'The Opposite Of December… A Season Of Separation' influenced a whole generation of metalcore bands." Meanwhile, 2003's "You Come Before You" remains regarded among Metal Hammer's "100 Greatest Metal Albums Of The 21st Century" and Rock Sound's "250 Greatest Albums Of Our Lifetime". Despite going on hiatus following 2009's "The Tropic Rot", the group's influence has only expanded over the years (as evidenced by over 100 million streams across their catalog). After touring in 2015 and 2021, they've commemorated milestone birthdays of both "You Come Before You" and "The Opposite of December..." with in-demand headline jaunts. Once again, the members felt an intense need to create as a unit. Rallying together, the guys channeled the spirit of their most celebrated material through a prism of new experience on their sixth full-length offering, "Peace In Place".

A year ago, POISON THE WELL released its first new song in 15 years, "Trembling Level". POISON THE WELL also fortified its ranks by officially welcoming bassist Noah Harmon and guitarist Vadim Taver into the fold. Both musicians had played with the group for years.

POISON THE WELL is:

Jeffrey Moriera - Vocals

Ryan Primack - Guitar

Vadim Taver - Guitar

Christopher Hornbrook - Drums

Noah Harmon - Bass

