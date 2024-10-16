Police: No Arrests Yet In Shooting Of Former OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist JAKE E. LEE

The police has released a statement regarding the shooting of former OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Jake E. Lee early Tuesday (October 15) while walking his dog in Las Vegas.

"Officers responded to a shooting incident in the 11000 block of Alora Street," the Las Vegas Police Department said in the statement. "Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation."

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Lee was in his driveway about to walk his dog at about 2:40 a.m. when he was shot in the forearm; in the back, with the bullet breaking a rib; and in the foot. None of the shots hit a vital organ. A neighbor heard the shots, hid his kids, grabbed a gun and called 911. Lee's dog was unharmed.

Lee's management said in a statement that police think the shooting "was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours."

Lee, 67, is "fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital," his management said. "He is expected to fully recover."

"No further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time," his management said.

Lee, who was tapped by Ozzy Osbourne to replace the late Randy Rhoads in the singer's solo band, played on two Ozzy records: 1983's "Bark At The Moon" and 1986's "The Ultimate Sin".

In a statement to TMZ, Ozzy said: "It's been 37 years since I've seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn't take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It's just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he'll be OK."

After performing with Ozzy, Lee formed the hard rock band BADLANDS. He released the solo albums "Retraced" and "Guitar Warrior" in 2005 and 2007, respectively. After a self-imposed exile from the music industry and the public eye, Lee returned with a new band called RED DRAGON CARTEL, releasing a self-titled album in 2013 followed by "Patina" in 2018.