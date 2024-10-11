POP EVIL Shares Cinematic 'What Remains' Music Video

Modern rock powerhouse POP EVIL recently returned with the utterly scorching new single "What Remains". It was produced by WAGE WAR's Cody Quistad and serves as the dawn of a new era for POP EVIL, which the band promises will be its most sonically heavy. "What Remains" currently sits Top 15 on the Mainstream Active Rock chart.

Today, the band has dropped the cinematic official music video, directed by Sam Shapiro. In the video, viewers will plunge into the dark, fragmented landscape of singer Leigh Kakaty's psyche, unraveling the thin line between self-identity and survival.

"The truest version of yourself comes from reaching within the darkest corners that you've kept hidden from the world," explains Kakaty. "It's in those shadows that you'll uncover the reasons for your transformation. I have evolved into something new. I am not who I used to be. I am what remains."

Later this month, POP EVIL will embark on the "Animal Instinct" tour, which is a co-headline run with BAD WOLVES. SIERRA PILOT and ONI will serve as support. The trek kicks off October 30 in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and runs through November 30 in Lexington, Kentucky. Additional POP EVIL shows are also on deck.

Kakaty previously confirmed the new lineup, saying, "We are also proud to officially announce the newest member of the POP EVIL lineup — Blake Allison." Allison is replacing departed member Hayley Cramer on drums, joining Kakaty and fellow bandmates, guitarists Dave Grahs and Nick Fuelling, and bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser.

POP EVIL first rose to international prominence with debut album "Lipstick On The Mirror", featuring RIAA-certified-gold single "100 In A 55". After Kakaty famously tore up the band's major label contract onstage, POP EVIL signed with eOne Music (now MNRK Heavy). 2011's "War Of Angels" debuted in the Top 10 of the Rock Albums chart and produced three Top 10 singles.

The band's 2013 album, "Onyx", put them in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 for the first time and boasted three consecutive No. 1 rock songs, two RIAA gold singles, and one platinum single "Torn To Pieces". POP EVIL's next release, "Up", was the No. 1 Independent Album in America and made it to No. 25 on the Billboard 200. It featured several Top 5 rock songs and a chart-topper with "Footsteps", which also went gold.

POP EVIL's 2018 self-titled set included the No. 1 hit and newly certified gold single "Waking Lions" and two other Top 10 hits. 2020's "Versatile", meanwhile, scored two No. 1 rock songs: "Breathe Again" and "Survivor". In 2023, the band released its seventh studio album "Skeletons", which spawned their eighth and ninth No. 1 singles: "Eye Of The Storm" and "Skeletons".

Photo credit: Nick Fancher