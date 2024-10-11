Ex-JOURNEY Singer STEVE PERRY To Release 'The Season 3' Expanded Version Of Holiday Album

Former JOURNEY singer Steve Perry's holiday album, "The Season", will be re-released as "The Season 3" for the 2024 holiday season with six additional songs.

Due on November 8, 2024 via Dark Horse Records, the effort will include the following tracks:

01. What A Wonderful World

02. The Christmas Song

03. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

04. This Christmas

05. Jingle Bell Rock

06. Call Me Irresponsible

07. What Are You Doing New Year's Eve

08. Auld Lang Syne

09. Silver Bells

10. I'll Be Home For Christmas

11. Let It Snow

12. Maybe This Year

13. Winter Wonderland

14. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

15. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

16. 'Twas The Night Before Christmas

The official video for "What A Wonderful World", the first single from "The Season 3", with animation by Magdalene Kennedy, can be seen below.

In 2022, Perry released the deluxe edition of "The Season", an exquisitely curated holiday album that reveals him as a flawless interpreter of the classic Christmas songbook. "The Season (Deluxe Edition)" contained two brand-new recordings: Steve's first-ever holiday original called "Maybe This Year" and a soulful new cover of the Donny Hathaway classic "This Christmas".

Primarily recorded at Perry's home studio, "The Season" came to life in collaboration with drummer Vinnie Colaiuta (Sting, Joni Mitchell, Frank Zappa) and Dallas Kruse (a multi-instrumentalist who also worked with Perry on his acclaimed 2018 album "Traces"). While most of the album encompasses an understated sonic palette — piano, strings, upright bass — each track leaves an indelible impact thanks to the soulful sincerity of Perry's vocal work.

"One of the things I love most about those traditional recordings is they're not coming at you like a rock song — they're just sitting there quietly and inviting you in," says Perry. "I'd never sung with that much simplicity before, and it was incredibly thrilling to bring that kind of expression to these songs."

Steve's stirring interpretations of these holiday staples capture their timelessness, while simultaneously putting his own personal spin on each track.

"Music has always been something that rescues me in difficult times," says Perry. "I hope when people hear this record, they're teleported in the same way I was when I recorded all these songs — I hope it brings them back to those golden moments with their loved ones and gives them that feeling of joy and connection and comfort that we all need so much."

One of the most iconic voices in rock and roll history, Perry has captivated generations with the sheer power of his range and extraordinary warmth of his tone. One of Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Singers Of All Time," he fronted JOURNEY during the band's massively successful era and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Perry returned to music in 2018 with the release of his Fantasy album "Traces" which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard album charts and No. 6 overall — a personal best for his solo work.