POPPY Announces 'They're All Around Us' 2025 North American Tour

POPPY Announces 'They're All Around Us' 2025 North American TourNovember 19, 2024
Following the release of her new album "Negative Spaces", Grammy-nominated artist Poppy has announced her 2025 North American tour "They're All Around Us". Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on March 11 at The Fillmore in San Francisco making stops across North America in Toronto, Brooklyn, Houston and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on April 23.
Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, November 19. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
"They're All Around Us" 2025 tour dates:
Mar. 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Mar. 13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Mar. 14 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
Mar. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Mar. 17 - Denver, CO - Summit
Mar. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
Mar. 21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
Mar. 22 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
Mar. 24 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
Mar. 25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
Mar. 26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
Mar. 28 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Mar. 29 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield
Mar. 31 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
Apr. 01 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
Apr. 03 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Apr. 04 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston
Apr. 05 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Apr. 07 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Apr. 09 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Apr. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Apr. 12 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
Apr. 13 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
Apr. 16 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
Apr. 17 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
Apr. 19 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
Apr. 22 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Apr. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
An insatiably inventive drive has fueled Poppy's surrealistic rise through countless corners of the arts and music worlds, with each of her many projects so far revealing a different glimpse of a true visionary unconcerned with genre, unimpressed by convention, and forever defying expectations. It's that eclecticism that has cemented Poppy's reputation as a boundary-obliterating artist redefining culture as we know it, at every turn. From performance art provocateur, to video director, to sci-fi graphic novel author, to a globe-traveling recording artist whose songbook encompasses anything from brutal metal breakdowns and snappy '60s bubblegum, to trap-pop and grunge-punk, absolutely nothing has been off-limits when it comes to Poppy masterfully executing her varied artistic vision. Her 2021 Grammy nod for Best Metal Performance ("BLOODMONEY") marked the first time a solo female artist had ever been nominated in the category. Her staggeringly chameleon-like adaptability has kept fans guessing what's next every step of the way. And yet, each impressive and feverishly ambitious pivot manages to sound uniquely, and singularly "Poppy".
Poppy's 2024 has been one of her most memorable years yet, between touring with 30 SECOND TO MARS and AVENGED SEVENFOLD, and releasing smash collaborative singles with the likes of BAD OMENS ("V.A.N.") and KNOCKED LOOSE ("Suffocate"). It only gets better, with the solo artist now vaulting deep into her next daring era with the release of her fifth multi-versal full-length, "Negative Spaces". The album continues the sonic adventurism of this spring's diamond-radiant industrial anthem "New Way Out", with Poppy and producer Jordan Fish (ex-BRING ME THE HORIZON) also mirror-balling through delicately-delivered pop ("Yesterday"),full bodied screams ("Have You Had Enough"),synth-symbiotic '80s retro-futurism ("Crystallized") and energy-jolted '00s pop-punk ("Negative Spaces"). It's the thrilling sound of an ever-evolving artist redefining their legacy one song at a time, with a welcome understanding that there's still so much inspiration to be found in the margins yet to be explored, deep within the negative spaces.
Photo credit: Sam Cannon
