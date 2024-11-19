POPPY Announces 'They're All Around Us' 2025 North American Tour

Following the release of her new album "Negative Spaces", Grammy-nominated artist Poppy has announced her 2025 North American tour "They're All Around Us". Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on March 11 at The Fillmore in San Francisco making stops across North America in Toronto, Brooklyn, Houston and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on April 23.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, November 19. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

"They're All Around Us" 2025 tour dates:

Mar. 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Mar. 13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Mar. 14 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Mar. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Mar. 17 - Denver, CO - Summit

Mar. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Mar. 21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

Mar. 22 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

Mar. 24 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Mar. 25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Mar. 26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Mar. 28 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

Mar. 29 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

Mar. 31 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

Apr. 01 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Apr. 03 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Apr. 04 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

Apr. 05 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Apr. 07 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Apr. 09 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Apr. 10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Apr. 12 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Apr. 13 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

Apr. 16 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

Apr. 17 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

Apr. 19 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Apr. 22 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Apr. 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

An insatiably inventive drive has fueled Poppy's surrealistic rise through countless corners of the arts and music worlds, with each of her many projects so far revealing a different glimpse of a true visionary unconcerned with genre, unimpressed by convention, and forever defying expectations. It's that eclecticism that has cemented Poppy's reputation as a boundary-obliterating artist redefining culture as we know it, at every turn. From performance art provocateur, to video director, to sci-fi graphic novel author, to a globe-traveling recording artist whose songbook encompasses anything from brutal metal breakdowns and snappy '60s bubblegum, to trap-pop and grunge-punk, absolutely nothing has been off-limits when it comes to Poppy masterfully executing her varied artistic vision. Her 2021 Grammy nod for Best Metal Performance ("BLOODMONEY") marked the first time a solo female artist had ever been nominated in the category. Her staggeringly chameleon-like adaptability has kept fans guessing what's next every step of the way. And yet, each impressive and feverishly ambitious pivot manages to sound uniquely, and singularly "Poppy".

Poppy's 2024 has been one of her most memorable years yet, between touring with 30 SECOND TO MARS and AVENGED SEVENFOLD, and releasing smash collaborative singles with the likes of BAD OMENS ("V.A.N.") and KNOCKED LOOSE ("Suffocate"). It only gets better, with the solo artist now vaulting deep into her next daring era with the release of her fifth multi-versal full-length, "Negative Spaces". The album continues the sonic adventurism of this spring's diamond-radiant industrial anthem "New Way Out", with Poppy and producer Jordan Fish (ex-BRING ME THE HORIZON) also mirror-balling through delicately-delivered pop ("Yesterday"),full bodied screams ("Have You Had Enough"),synth-symbiotic '80s retro-futurism ("Crystallized") and energy-jolted '00s pop-punk ("Negative Spaces"). It's the thrilling sound of an ever-evolving artist redefining their legacy one song at a time, with a welcome understanding that there's still so much inspiration to be found in the margins yet to be explored, deep within the negative spaces.

Photo credit: Sam Cannon