PRIMAL FEAR Loses Four Members: 'There Was No Argument Or Bad Blood'

German power metallers PRIMAL FEAR have parted ways with guitarist Alex Beyrodt, guitarist Tom Naumann, drummer Michael Ehré and bassist Alex Jansen.

Earlier today, Beyrodt, Naumann, Ehré and Jansen released the following statement via social media: "Dear fans and friends of PRIMAL FEAR, we unfortunately have to inform you today that Alex Beyrodt, Tom Naumann, Michael Ehré and Alex Jansen, who helped us on bass for the last two years, are no longer part of the band PRIMAL FEAR. Triggered by decisions within the band that we do not agree with, this step was anything but easy for us to take. We would like to make it clear that despite the differences of opinion, there was no argument or bad blood.

"We would like to thank you for the time we spent together, the numerous albums, the tours, shows and festivals that have taken us around the world together, and of course for the love of the fans. We wish Mat and Ralf all the best for the future!"

Singer Ralf Scheepers and bassist Mat Sinner (a.k.a. Matthias Lasch),who also serves as PRIMAL FEAR's producer, have yet to announce replacements for the departed musicians.

Earlier today, Sinner shared the following message via his social media: "Soon we will can reveal some surprising PRIMAL FEAR news. We will focus now on recording a new album and we're totally excited! Have a great sunny weekend my friends, have a nice drink and crank up some cool music!"

This past June, it was announced that PRIMAL FEAR had officially signed a deal with new record label Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) for the release of the band's next studio album.

PRIMAL FEAR's latest album, "Code Red", came out last September through Atomic Fire. The 11-track follow-up to 2020's "Metal Commando" included the single, "Cancel Culture", themed around a topic that has been heavily discussed in recent years.

Recorded in Germany at Sebastian "Basi" Roeder's Backyard Studios, with the helping hands of Scheepers as well as Mitch Kunz, "Code Red" was produced by Sinner and co-produced by Scheepers and Naumann. Longtime PRIMAL FEAR collaborator Jacob Hansen once again took care of mixing and mastering at his own Hansen Studios in Denmark. Additionally, Stan W. Decker, who created previous works for the band, including 2017's "Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany", 2018's "Apocalypse" and 2021's "I Will Be Gone", provided the record’s magnificent artwork.

Back in August 2021, PRIMAL FEAR announced that it was scrapping all of its previously announced dates for 2021 and 2022 "due to a serious illness issue." Four months after canceling the concerts, Sinner revealed that he had spent the previous eight months in eight different hospitals.

In April 2021, PRIMAL FEAR released a five-track single called "I Will Be Gone". Also made available was the official music video for the title track, featuring a guest appearance by former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen.

Formed by Sinner in 1997 as an outlet for Scheepers (who had left GAMMA RAY and was a rumored candidate for the then-open JUDAS PRIEST vocal spot, but was considering early retirement from metal),PRIMAL FEAR has emerged as one of the most consistent European metal bands, rarely straying from its core PRIEST-styled power metal sound.

For more than a decade, Sinner had been the musical director and co-producer for the prestigious European arena tour "Rock Meets Classic".

Photo by Alex Kuehr

***English Version Below*** Liebe Fans und Freunde von Primal Fear,

wir müssen Euch heute leider mitteilen, dass Alex... Posted by Alexander Beyrodt on Friday, August 23, 2024