MICHAEL ANTHONY Was 'Very Surprised' When He Heard About ALEX VAN HALEN's Upcoming Book

During August 22 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Michael Anthony was asked if he has been in contact with Alex Van Halen since the former VAN HALEN bassist launched a tour with singer Sammy Hagar, guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Jason Bonham that focuses largely on the music of VAN HALEN. Michael responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, I haven't. In fact, the last time I tried to get a hold of Alex, I tried to get a hold of him on his birthday in May, and I did not hear back from him. So, I don't know. I didn't wanna push it or keep trying to get a hold of him or whatever. I figured he knew that I tried to get ahold of him, I think, so I just kind of left it at that. God, at this point, I'm just waiting for his book to come out, so I can read that."

Anthony went on to say that he doesn't know much about the book, "Brothers", which will be released on October 22 via HarperCollins Publishers. "I know as much as everybody else," he said. "The book's coming out in October and I'm looking forward to reading it myself."

Asked if he was surprised when he first heard that Alex was going to release a book, Michael said: "I was surprised when I first heard about it, yeah. I was very surprised. And then when I heard he was selling all of this gear, and when I checked into that, I mean, it was like he was selling everything right down to the last drumstick and backstage pass that he had, whatever. That really kind of surprised me, but maybe that's his way of just — that's gonna be his closure on the whole thing, doing that and the book now."

Anthony continued: "Alex, basically, like myself — I've never been one to wanna talk smack about the band or whatever, 'cause I choose to remember all the good stuff and all the good times that we had. And I'm hoping, and I'm pretty sure that that's probably what the book will focus on and not any dirt or whatever, 'cause Alex really was never that kind of guy anyway."

This past May, Michael told Greg Prato of Ultimate Guitar that he hadn't spoken with Alex "in a while, probably about a year. And I actually texted him on his birthday [in May 2024], and I didn't hear anything back from him. But yeah, I was pretty surprised when I heard about this auction [via Backstage Auctions] that he's going to be holding in the beginning of June. Somebody had sent me the link to it, and it appears like he's selling everything right down to his last drumstick. So, I don't know. I really couldn't tell you. I know that he continues to grieve today over Eddie's [Van Halen, VAN HALEN guitarist] passing. And basically, Eddie was the only person that he actually ever played music with."

Michael continued: "I never really knew Alex to be a person to go out and jam with other people or other bands. Unless Eddie was a part of it. Maybe he feels that... Since his brother's gone, he doesn't feel the desire to go out and play anymore. But I can only speculate. When I found out about this auction and started checking it out, it is pretty sad, because it truly means that it's the end of anything that that could have been as far as tribute-wise, you know?"

Asked if he was looking forward to reading Alex's upcoming book, Michael said: "Yeah, I actually am. I heard that the title is 'Brothers'. And knowing Alex, he'll probably speak about the band and everything. But I think that he might be focusing more on just his and Eddie's relationship growing up and moving here with their family to the States. And just the relationship that he had with his brother."

Told with acclaimed New Yorker writer Ariel Levy, "Brothers" is described in a press blurb as the 71-year-old drummer's "love letter to his younger brother, written while still mourning his untimely death."

"Brothers", which includes never-before-seen photos from the author's private archive, will also be made available as a 720-minute audiobook and an eBook.

Alex and Eddie formed a band called MAMMOTH in Pasadena, California in 1972, then renamed it VAN HALEN when singer David Lee Roth joined the group and, later, Anthony.

VAN HALEN was one of the biggest rock bands in the country in the 1980s, with hits like "Runnin' With The Devil", "Dance The Night Away", "Hot For Teacher", "Panama" and "Jump". The group, which later featured Sammy Hagar on vocals, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

The Van Halen family moved to Pasadena after emigrating to the U.S. from the Netherlands in 1962.

According to Modern Drummer, Alex was instrumental to VAN HALEN's electrifying, dramatic sound, leading the rhythm section on standout hits like "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love", "Unchained" and "Panama". His double-bass pedal work throughout "Hot For Teacher" was deeply influential, combining technical prowess with a restless, thoroughly original drum composition.

Back in 2021, Hagar said that he had tried to reach out to Alex after Eddie's death but that he was rebuffed.

"Alex just seems to he just doesn't want to communicate with anybody," Sammy told Ultimate Classic Rock. "You know, Mike has reached out, and I reached out many times. I don't know. I'm sure he's still in pain from the whole thing, but I'm not dogging him. I'm just saying he just really doesn't want to be friends or doesn't want to communicate. I don't know why, but we've still got the rest of our lives to work this out."

When Alex turned 68 in May 2021, he commemorated the occasion by sharing the following statement: "First birthday without you, Ed. The view from my drum set will never be the same. VH forever!"

Eddie passed away in October 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. Alex was by his side, as was Eddie's son, Wolfgang. The axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Eddie's final Instagram post was a tribute to Alex. On May 8, 2020, the guitarist shared a black-and-white photo of him and his brother to his followers to wish the drummer a happy birthday.

He captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday Al!! Love Ya!! #vanhalen #alexvanhalen #birthday #may #drummer #musician #musicians #family #rock #classicrock #rockband #love".

In early 2022, it was confirmed that Alex had been in talks with Roth and guitarist Joe Satriani to put on a special show in honor of Eddie. However, Wolfgang later said that it was "in such an early stage that it never even got off the ground."