PRO-PAIN Releases Music Video For 'March Of The Giants' From Upcoming 'Stone Cold Anger' Album

Legendary New York hardcore juggernauts PRO-PAIN will release their sixteenth studio album, "Stone Cold Anger", on May 15, 2026 via Napalm Records. The LP's second single, "March Of The Giants", is David vs. Goliath — the pursuit of triumph over fear. With it, PRO-PAIN captures a story present throughout history: The oppressed versus the oppressors, a plutocratic class keeping a tight grip on everyone else. With added elements of oligarchy and technocracy, the scale of what the ordinary person is up against becomes even clearer. The impressive "March Of The Giants" shows PRO-PAIN continuously stoking up the fires in politically dark times, kicking down doors 35 years into their career.

The video for the new song was filmed in Belgium — specifically in Mons and Charleroi — and directed by Ludo Colapietro for Colafilmstudios.

PRO-PAIN bassist/vocalist Gary Meskil comments:: "The second single from our upcoming album, 'Stone Cold Anger', is 'March Of The Giants' — a song about standing tall and moving forward together to challenge oppressive forces and create real change. It was the first track completed for the new album, written with assistance from Eric Klinger and our former guitarist Matt Sheridan."

PRO-PAIN rhythm guitarist Eric Klinger adds: "We are thrilled that our previous single was so well received, and we hope you equally enjoy this one. Thank you all for the overwhelming support!"

The band's first release in eleven years showcases their explosive energy in its purest form. "Stone Cold Anger" unfolds heavy, angry, and ready as ever — proving PRO-PAIN haven't lost even an ounce of strength. An exceptionally catchy offering, the new album fortifies its groovy melodies and stirring guitar riffs with furious and inciting, anthemic vocals, turning the ten new songs into worthy follow-ups to their 3.5-million-stream hit "Voice Of Rebellion" (2015).

When the album's first single, "Oceans Of Blood", was released in February, Meskil said: "A common thread runs through the lion's share of lyrics found in 'Stone Cold Anger'. Much of it has to do with retribution, and our first single, 'Oceans Of Blood', is representative of that. The frustration among people worldwide regarding the rampant corruption and criminality of their governments has reached a breaking point. Wars are being waged in their names, without any consent, funded by their own hard-earned tax dollars. With rising living costs and inflation eroding the value of money, tensions are rising. We've already seen this reach a critical level in countries like Sri Lanka, France, and more recently, Nepal, where desperate citizens have taken drastic actions against corrupt politicians, even resorting to violence and destruction of property. When those in power evade accountability for their actions, it leaves the populace with little choice but to assert their rights and take back control."

The highly anticipated new album — which features the return of former guitarist Eric Klinger — opens up with the punishing "Oceans Of Blood", an energetic and captivating track which confirms once again that the hardcore icons have not lost one bit of their relentless anger in the last 35 years. The title track abruptly commences with soaring melodic guitars acting as sirens around frontman and bassist Gary Meskil's commanding barks. Aptly named "March Of The Giants" is just that, a show of brute force layered upon an ever-so-heavy groove-laden foundation. "Uncle Sam Wants You!" displays a more rock 'n' roll attitude, complete with a driving bass line and distinct social commentary; the raw and honest vibe continues throughout "Demonic Intervention" and "Rinse & Repeat". Meskil's raspy shouts fill the melodies of "Hell Or High Water" before PRO-PAIN forge onward and into the anthemic "Scorched Earth" — fiercely belting "And so it begins…" The following track, "Jonestown Punch", galvanizes with stirring, up-tempo two-steps before "Sky's The Limit" rounds off the album with catchy sing-along choruses.

Meskil added: "Thank you to our fans worldwide for 35 years of unwavering support. After a decade away from the recording studio, we return with 'Stone Cold Anger' — an album forged from global tension and the rising demand for accountability. Our first single, 'Oceans Of Blood', captures the outrage felt as corruption, injustice, and economic pressure push people to their limits."

"Stone Cold Anger" track listing:

01. Oceans Of Blood

02. Stone Cold Anger

03. March Of The Giants

04. Uncle Sam Wants You!

05. Demonic Intervention

06. Rinse & Repeat

07. Hell Or High Water

08. Scorched Earth

09. Jonestown Punch

10. Sky's The Limit

PRO-PAIN is:

Gary Meskil - Bass, Vocals

Jonas Sanders - Drums

Greg Discenza - Lead Guitar

Eric Klinger - Rhythm Guitar