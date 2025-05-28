PSYCROPTIC Signs With METAL BLADE, Shares 'Architects Of Extinction' Single

Metal Blade Records has announced the signing of Tasmanian death metal behemoths PSYCROPTIC for the band's upcoming full-length album.

Australia is home to innumerable death metal bands. Few make their way beyond these shores, and fewer still garner global respect. Out of those, only one has maintained that position for a full 25 years: Australia's finest, PSYCROPTIC. When the history of technical metal is viewed in years to come, the books will show that PSYCROPTIC is responsible for a hefty slice of the genre. The band blasted into the deepest underground in the late '90s, then proceeded to drag the metal scene closer to what they do by sheer attrition. Their music guides you through the densest of riff jungles before bursting into the clear with powerfully rhythmic grooves and blasts, anchored by the profoundly talented Haley brothers. Guitarist Joe's esoteric, impenetrable picking style weaves musical hooks that wrap around the listener before pulling back to reveal Dave's pulsating rhythms. They achieve a level of synchronization only brothers with decades of experience playing together can achieve. There are none tighter. That their telepathic performance is matched by the final lineup of Todd Stern on bass and the charismatic roar of Jason Peppiatt is almost unfair. Like all masters, they make the impossible look impossibly easy.

Comments guitarist Joe Haley on the band's signing to Metal Blade: "Having grown up listening to countless amazing bands on the Metal Blade roster, the label had a big impact on shaping who we are as musicians, essentially becoming an integral part of our creative DNA. From the early days of picking up our instruments to finding our own sound as a band, Metal Blade has always represented the pinnacle of heavy music and a place where groundbreaking artists are created and thrive. So we're beyond honored to announce that we're officially joining the Metal Blade family — a surreal and humbling moment for all of us in PSYCROPTIC.

"We're currently in the final stages of finishing our new album, and we can't wait to share what we've been working on. To kick off this awesome new chapter on the right note, we're dropping our brand-new single, 'Architects Of Extinction'. Enjoy."

Adds bassist Todd Stern: "As PSYCROPTIC prepares to release our ninth full-length studio album, we couldn't be more excited about the fact that we've joined forces with the one and only Metal Blade Records, who will be handling its release. We feel that at this point in our career, both the timing and the fit are seemingly perfect. Metal Blade and its roster have always been exceptional, and we are very grateful and humbled to join such a legendary list of artists that have been part of the label's family throughout the ages.

"We are adding the final touches on our next record, but in the meantime we have something savory prepared: a dense, hard-hitting single entitled 'Architects Of Extinction'. Get ready for the golden age of Tasmania's most prolific metal band!"

Next week, PSYCROPTIC will kick off a host of Summer performances throughout Australia and Europe.

Most bands take a few albums to find their feet but PSYCROPTIC's first two releases were underground classics: "The Isle Of Disenchantment" (2001, self-released) and "The Scepter Of The Ancients" (2003, Unique Leader). Vocalist Matthew Chalk and bassist Cameron Grant were part of the first squad who joined the Haleys on their quest for perfection. A relentless touring schedule emerged in Australia, including legendary appearances at Canberra's Metal For The Brain festival. Normally this would be the high point for an Australian metal band. Two albums out, successful shows, who could ask for more?

Tasmania couldn't contain them and as it turned out, neither could Australia. Their first overseas tour was Europe in 2004. Matthew was replaced on vocals by Jason Peppiatt, and PSYCROPTIC went on to record "Symbols Of Failure" (2006, Neurotic). The band expanded their sound with "Ob (Servant)" (2008, Nuclear Blast) bringing in ambience and atmosphere, then "The Inherited Repression" (2012, Nuclear Blast) introducing the powerful neck-cracking grooves that would mark their sound going forward.

It also introduced them to touring the U.S. with their first happening in 2010. This pushed their lust for the road to new levels, smashing audiences and stupefying musicians around the planet. They're unique among death metal bands in that it's almost pointless to try and list the festivals and countries they've visited, let alone the bands they've played with. It can be condensed to "everyone, everywhere." Official estimates are at forty countries.

PSYCROPTIC solidified their American relationship by signing to Prosthetic Records in 2014, replacing Cameron on bass with U.S. legend Todd Stern in 2015, then releasing their self-titled album in the same year. At this point something indefinable clicked, and the band unleashed "As The Kingdom Drowns" (2018),a clear step up from their previous work. "Divine Council" (2022) proved that this wasn't a new level for the band — it's a new normal. ORIGIN vocalist Jason Keyser, long considered a part of PSYCROPTIC's extended family, contributed vocals to "Divine Council" as well as the upcoming material. Keyser remains a session and live vocalist on select tours.

Signing to the legendary Metal Blade Records for their forthcoming full-length album — there is no slowing down. PSYCROPTIC are no longer the local Australian band made good: they are a global powerhouse with a footprint the size of the world, nothing left to prove, and an endless commitment to finding ways to rock you as hard as technically possible.

PSYCROPTIC is:

Dave Haley - drums

Joe Haley - guitars

Jason Peppiatt - vocals

Jason Keyser - vocals

Todd Stern - bass guitar

Photo by Michael Rankine