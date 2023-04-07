QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Add Eight Shows To Fall 2023 North American Tour

Due to incredible fan demand, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT today announced the addition of eight new dates across North America on their upcoming "Rhapsody" tour, which first launched in 2019 with 25 critically acclaimed shows. The tour will now include second dates in Baltimore, New York, Boston, St. Paul, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles following sellouts across the original shows. After a four-year long hiatus, Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor and their exceptional frontman Adam Lambert are bringing their highly acclaimed production, now expanded and better than ever, back to where it first began.

May says: "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out, world."

Lambert states: "I can't wait to tour North America one more time with the 'Rhapsody' tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor."

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT's 150-minute career-spanning set list celebrates the band's extraordinary back catalog, lining up wall-to-wall immortal anthems like "We Will Rock You", "Don't Stop Me Now", "Radio Ga Ga" and "Somebody To Love" alongside classic deep cuts and vintage fan favorites. Featuring a dazzling state-of-the-art stage design, incredible special effects and set pieces, this sense-swamping extravaganza has been blowing critics and fans away the world over.

As with last year's European dates, the 2023 North American tour will see QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT supported on stage by their regular band members, long-serving QUEEN keyboard player and musical director Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

Having extensively toured over the last few years, the "Rhapsody" show is forever evolving. But it remains at heart a tribute to Freddie Mercury's majestic legacy, a confirmation of Brian and Roger's undimmed musical prowess, plus a magnificent showcase for Adam's vocal skills and electrifying stage charisma, all of which adds up to a glorious full-blooded celebration of one of the greatest songbooks in rock history.

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT "Rhapsody" 2023 tour dates:

Oct. 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 05 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena (new show)

Oct. 08 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 10 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Oct. 13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (new show)

Oct. 15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Oct. 16 - Boston, MA - TD Garden (new show)

Oct. 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 23 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Oct. 25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center (new show)

Oct. 30 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Oct. 31 - Chicago, IL - United Center (new show)

Nov. 02 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Nov. 03 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (new show)

Nov. 05 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Nov. 08 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Nov. 09 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center (new show)

Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium (new show)

Photo: Xavier Vila © Miracle Productions LLP