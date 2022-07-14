QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Receives Honorary Degree From University Of Hull

QUEEN's Brian May has received an honorary degree from the University Of Hull.

A guitarist, renowned songwriter, skilled producer and beloved performer, May graduated at the first ceremony on Thursday (July 14) by video link. Brian was presented with Doctor Of Science, honoris causa at the event.

As well as being an incredibly successful and award-winning musician, Brian is a doctor of astrophysics after resuming his studies and achieving his PhD from Imperial College, London in 2007.

Brian was appointed Commander Of The Order Of The British Empire in 2005 for "services to the Music Industry" and for his charity work.

Professor Brad Gibson, head of the university's Department of Physics & Mathematics and director of the E.A. Milne Centre For Astrophysics, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be able to honor such a famed and accomplished musician and passionate astrophysicist. Dr. Brian May's commitment to astrophysics throughout his successful career in QUEEN is certainly something to be admired and, indeed, recognized."

May is undoubtedly one of rock music's greatest and best-known guitarists. Regularly appearing in "The World's Greatest Guitarists" polls and such, Brian is a living legend and an icon to musicians of all ages. As a member of QUEEN, he is a household name and his innovative signature guitar riffs are world famous. Some of his most recognized songs for QUEEN include "We Will Rock You", "Tie Your Mother Down" and "Fat Bottomed Girls". But there is more to this fiercely talented and intelligent man than QUEEN. He is a passionate activist and animal welfare charity enthusiast, an avid and popular blogger as well as an author.