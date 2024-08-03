Watch: MARILYN MANSON Plays First Concert In Nearly Five Years

Marilyn Manson returned to the stage Friday night (August 2) for his first live performance since before the pandemic at the kick-off concert of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's summer arena tour. The show at Hershey, Pennsylvania's Hersheypark Stadium marked Manson's proper gig since the completion of his fall 2019 headlining tour.

Joining Manson at the Hershey show was his current touring band, consisting of returning members Tyler Bates on guitar and Gil Sharone (ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) on drums, alongside the latest additions, Reba Meyers (CODE ORANGE) on guitar and Matt Montgomery (a.k.a. Piggy D.; ex-ROB ZOMBIE) on bass.

Manson's 12-song set included his hits like "The Beautiful People" and "The Dope Show", but surprisingly did not feature his latest single, "As Sick As The Secrets Within", which was made available earlier on Friday.

The setlist was as follows:

01. We Know Where You Fucking Live

02. Disposable Teens

03. Angel With The Scabbed Wings

04. This Is The New Shit

05. Say10

06. Deep Six

07. Tourniquet

08. mOBSCENE

09. The Dope Show

10. Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)

11. The Love Song

12. The Beautiful People

"As Sick As The Secrets Within", which was recorded and co-produced with collaborator Tyler Bates, marked the shock-rocker's first release via his new deal with Nuclear Blast Records.

The news of a partnership with Nuclear Blast came in May, just weeks after rumors suggested that Manson had already completed work on a new album.

Prior to the arrival of "As Sick As The Secrets Within", Marilyn hadn't released new music since his 2020 "We Are Chaos" LP.

Manson's 30-date arena/amphitheater tour as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is slated to wrap up on September 19 in Houston, Texas.

Over the past three years, Manson has been embroiled in a series of court battles and has been accused by several women — most notably "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood — of sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Manson, who has denied all the allegations, has countersued a number of his alleged victims and judges have dismissed several of the abuse lawsuits against him.

The 55-year-old musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, has been off the road since the final August 18, 2019 date on the "Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies" joint tour with Rob Zombie.

In 2022, Marilyn confirmed he was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and talent agency CAA after he was accused of sexual assault.

Manson has consistently denied sexually assaulting or abusing anyone, claiming that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners".

Manson's first release through Concord imprint Loma Vista was "The Pale Emperor" in 2015.

"We Are Chaos" debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart.