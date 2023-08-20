QUEEN's Classic Song 'Fat Bottomed Girls' Dropped From New Version Of 'Greatest Hits' Collection

QUEEN's classic song "Fat Bottomed Girls" has reportedly been removed from a new version of the band's "Greatest Hits" collection.

According to the Daily Mail, the 1978 track was featured on the QUEEN's original 1981 greatest-hits album but was left off a new version of the collection, which was released earlier this month, on Yoto, an audio platform aimed at children.

"It's the ideal introduction to the music of QUEEN for young music lovers and the perfect soundtrack to kitchen dance parties, road trip singalongs, bedtime air guitar sessions….and much much more," reads a description of the record on the platform's web site.

The platform also issues the following warning about the remaining songs on the collection: "Please note that the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs. These are the original and unedited recordings. Whilst no swear words are used parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children."

The track, which was written by QUEEN guitarist Brian May, includes the lyrics: "I was just a skinny lad, Never knew no good from bad, But I knew life before I left my nursery, left alone with big fat Fanny, she was such a naughty nanny, big woman, you made a bad boy out of me."

May told Mojo magazine in 2008: "I wrote it with Fred [late QUEEN vocalist Freddie Mercury] in mind, as you do, especially if you've got a great singer who likes fat bottomed girls... or boys."

"Fat Bottomed Girls" appeared fourth on QUEEN's original 1981 collection, which is officially the best-selling album of all time in the U.K.,

One music insider told the Daily Mail about the removal of "Fat Bottomed Girls" from the new version of "Greatest Hits": "It is the talk of the music industry. Nobody can work out why such a good-natured, fun song can't be acceptable in today's society. It is woke gone mad. Why not appreciate people of all shapes and sizes like society is saying we should, rather than get rid of it?"

The new version of "Greatest Hits" was released by Universal Music Group after it signed a partnership with Yoto earlier this month.