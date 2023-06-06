QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Announce 'The End Is Nero' Summer/Fall 2023 North American Tour

After a triumphant return on the battlegrounds of Boston Calling and Sonic Temple, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE have announced the details of their North American tour, which will kick off on August 3 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and Citi pre-sales begin Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with public on-sale following Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time. The East Coast leg of the tour will feature support from PHANTOGRAM and THE ARMED. VIAGRA BOYS and Jehnny Beth will support on the Midwest and West Coast dates.

"The End Is Nero" tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is "in a month or two." They would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong. Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE "The End Is Nero" tour dates:

Aug. 3 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

Aug. 4 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Aug. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors*

Aug. 7 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Aug. 8 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann*

Aug. 9 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

Aug. 11 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena*

Aug. 12 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium*

Aug. 15 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

Aug. 16 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit*

Aug. 18 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre *

Aug. 19 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

Sep. 16 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

Sep. 17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory**

Sep. 19 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse**

Sep. 20 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**

Sep. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park**

Sep. 23 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park**

Sep. 24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Sep. 26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP**

Sep. 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion**

Sep. 29 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre**

Sep. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair**

Oct. 2 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum**

Oct. 3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum**

Oct. 4 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena**

Oct. 6 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium**

Oct. 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

* PHANTOGRAM and THE ARMED support

** VIAGRA BOYS and JEHNNY BETH support

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE performed live for the first time in more than three years on May 26 at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. Prior to the Columbus gig, Josh Homme and his bandmates played one gig in early 2020, their first since 2018.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's new album, "In Times New Roman…", will be available digitally and physically on June 16 via Matador Records. On the eve of release, fans are invited to ring in the long-awaited LP at Midnight Club parties taking place at record shops and pubs across 23 countries. The Midnight Club starts at 11p.m. June 15 and will feature giveaways, exclusive merch including limited-edition colored vinyl, and — in a few select locations — signed merchandise and ticket giveaways. Midnight Club will provide the QOTSA faithful with a first chance to hear "In Times New Roman…" in its entirety, among friends, family and, of course, appropriate levels of bacchanalia.

"In Times New Roman…" was recorded and mixed at Homme's own Pink Duck (RIP),with additional recording at Shangri-La. The album was produced by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and mixed by Mark Rankin. The album will be available across all digital platforms and on vinyl and CD. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging designed by longtime collaborator Boneface. LP vinyl will be available globally in black, green, red, silver and blue.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE said in its album announcement that the record reflects the heartache its members have experienced in the past few years.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's last album, 2017's "Villains", debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

"In Times New Roman..." is "raw, at times brutal and not recommended for the faint of heart," a press release states. "And yet, it's perhaps the most beautiful and definitely the most rewarding album in their epic discography. Homme's most acerbic lyrics to date are buoyed by the instantly identifiable QOTSA sonic signature, expanded and embellished with new and unprecedented twists in virtually every song. With 'In Times New Roman…' we see that sometimes one needs to look beneath scars and scabs to see beauty, and sometimes the scabs and scars are the beauty."

Photo credit: Andreas Neumann