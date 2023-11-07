QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, FALL OUT BOY And AVENGED SEVENFOLD To Headline 2024 DOWNLOAD Festival

U.K.'s Download festival will return for its 21st edition, reborn and recharged in 2024 as DLXXI. Announced today are headliners QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, FALL OUT BOY and AVENGED SEVENFOLD, as well as over 70 more huge names from the rock world.

Next year's festival will take place on June 14-16, 2024 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire. General tickets are onsale at 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 9 at www.downloadfestival.co.uk.

Also announced today are U.K. and international heavyweights ROYAL BLOOD, THE OFFSPRING, SUM 41, Corey Taylor, MACHINE HEAD, PANTERA, BABYMETAL, FEAR FACTORY, WHILE SHE SLEEPS, BILLY TALENT, BOWLING FOR SOUP, THE USED, HOOBASTANK (playing "The Reason" in full),ATREYU, COUNTERPARTS, BAD OMENS, DYING FETUS, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, THOSE DAMN CROWS, HOLDING ABSENCE, SILVERSTEIN, CHARLOTTE SANDS, THY ART IS MURDER, FIT FOR A KING and so many more. The headliners and other acts announced today highlight the multi-generational appeal of the festival, with something for everyone.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE will be headlining Download festival for the very first time this year. Last time they played at Donington was in 2013, and now they return over a decade later to headline at the hallowed grounds. Formed in 1996, the band have been a driving force in modern rock music. They achieved success with albums like "Songs For The Deaf" and "Rated R", featuring crowd-rousing hits like "No One Knows" and "Go With The Flow". This year's critically acclaimed "In Times New Roman…" saw the band once again at their heaviest, darkest and twisted best. Known for their dynamic live performances, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE has maintained a devoted fan base throughout their career, solidifying their status as rock icons.

FALL OUT BOY need no introduction, but it will also be their first ever time headlining at Download festival. The last time they played at Download was in 2014 when they were main support to headliners LINKIN PARK, and in the decade since they have proved themselves to be a band well and truly worthy of headlining Download festival. Formed in Chicago in 2001, the Grammy-winning pop punk band have gone from strength to strength, selling millions of records and winning countless awards for their energetic live shows.

The festival's grand finale will come at the hands of AVENGED SEVENFOLD, who last headlined Download in 2018. Six years on, and their return to the hallowed grounds is set to be even more explosive than when they last played. The Californian heavy metal five-piece, fronted by M. Shadows, have sold over eight million albums since they formed in 1999 and are well known for their incendiary live shows. The band recently released their eighth studio album and will be sure to play hits new and old at DLXXI.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD guitarist Synyster Gates says: "We are super excited to be playing Download for the third time but as they say the third time is a charm, so hopefully we get it right this time! We appreciate everyone coming back and joining in the madness and the fun."

Following on from last year's triumphant 20th anniversary, Download's legacy does not only include the sensational artists who have performed there over the years, but also its unrivalled community, warm atmosphere and amazing afterhours entertainment at District X. Recently described as "the last sincere festival experience" by Vice, it continually proves just why people keep coming back for more.

This year, Download welcomes Liquid Death as its first ever headline partner in the festival's 21-year legacy. The sustainable beverage company partnered with Download for the first time in 2023 reducing plastic by hundreds of thousands of bottles. Liquid Death's commitment to eliminating single-use plastic will be at the heart of the Download partnership.

Download festival's Andy Copping says: "After our unbelievable 20th anniversary celebrations last year, we couldn't be more excited about what DLXXI has in store. This year we have two brand new headliners in the form of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and FALL OUT BOY, as well as the mighty AVENGED SEVENFOLD and a whole host of huge names that make every second of Download festival memorable. I can't wait to join the fans there — it is our home. With first time headliners and our first headline partner with Liquid Death we are embracing the evolution of Download festival. We have the best and friendliest community together and we can't wait to celebrate the next 20 years of Download with you all."

This is only the beginning for DLXXI, with many more acts and surprises yet to be announced.