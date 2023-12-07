QUEENSRŸCHE Releases Music Video For 'Nocturnal Light'

Progressive metal legends QUEENSRŸCHE have released another thought-provoking video that was created by Above The Void with the help of AI. Check out "Nocturnal Light", the eighth video taken from QUEENSRŸCHE's latest album, "Digital Noise Alliance".

The band comments: "This is a song spawned from the truly catastrophic year of 2020. Beginning with Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash to a relentless global pandemic with lockdowns. If that wasn't enough, we had to endure natural disasters, racial injustices, protesters, a chaotic reality TV presidential election, political division, highest level of unemployment, as well as the postponement of the 2020 summer Olympic games in Japan."

QUEENSRŸCHE will perform its 1983 EP and 1984's "The Warning" album in their entirety as part of "The Origins Tour". Launching on March 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas at Hell's Heroes festival and running until May 12 in Ft. Meyers, Florida, "The Origins Tour" will see QUEENSRŸCHE — singer Todd La Torre, guitarists Michael Wilton and Mike Stone, bassist Eddie Jackson and drummer Casey Grillo — joined on most dates by another highly respected/influential band that also launched in the '80s, ARMORED SAINT.

Earlier this year, QUEENSRŸCHE completed its 2023 U.S. headlining tour with support from former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman and TRAUMA. On that tour, QUEENSRŸCHE's 18-song set included no less than five songs from the band's sixteenth studio album, "Digital Noise Alliance", which came out in October 2022 via Century Media. The record was once again helmed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who previously worked with QUEENSRŸCHE on 2015's "Condition Hüman" and 2019's "The Verdict" LPs.

Stone, who rejoined QUEENSRŸCHE in 2021, contributed guitar solos to the band's new studio album.

Since late May 2021, Stone has been handling second-guitar duties in QUEENSRŸCHE, which announced in July 2021 that longtime guitarist Parker Lundgren was exiting the group to focus on "other business ventures."

Stone originally joined QUEENSRŸCHE for the 2003 album "Tribe" and stayed with the band for six years before leaving the group.

For the past six and a half years, drummer Casey Grillo has been filling in for original QUEENSRŸCHE drummer Scott Rockenfield, who stepped away from the band's touring activities in early 2017 to spend time with his young son.

In October 2021, Rockenfield filed a lawsuit against guitarist Michael Wilton and bassist Eddie Jackson, alleging, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge. A few months later, Wilton and Jackson filed a countersuit against Rockenfield, accusing him of abandoning his position as a member of the band and misappropriating the group's assets to his own personal benefit. That dispute is scheduled to go to trial in January 2024.

Photo by Silly Robot Studios