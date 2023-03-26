QUEENSRŸCHE's TODD LA TORRE Shares Music Video For Deeply Emotional Solo Song 'Apology'

QUEENSRŸCHE has released the official music video for his deeply emotional song "Apology". The track is taken from his debut solo album, "Rejoice In The Suffering", which was released in February 2021 via Rat Pak Records.

The clip, which was directed by Thomas Crane of killDevil Films, is dedicated to the memory of La Torre's father William La Torre, a prominent St. Petersburg, Florida doctor, who was found dead in his office in October 2014. Detectives officially ruled his death as a suicide. A gun was found nearby. He was 73. He did not leave a note, according to officers.

The idea for a solo album was always in the cards for Todd. With QUEENSRŸCHE tour dates postponed indefinitely, the world events offered Todd the opportunity to explore his ideas for the effort. Todd teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Blackwell, alongside producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris, to create a diverse heavy metal album that draws influence from different styles. These styles will surprise fans who only know La Torre from his previous work with QUEENSRŸCHE or CRIMSON GLORY.

In a 2011 interview with The Rockpit, Craig said that he was particularly proud of how "Apology" came out.

"I had written that chorus piece that's in there a while back," he explained. "We fought with it a little bit and then said, 'You know, let's add this in here. This is kind of the sound and feel I'm going for.' Todd started writing lyrics, and then it got really emotional. Then we finished up the end of the song where it goes up into the higher register.

"I feel that song," he continued. "It really hits home. I really look forward to playing that song live one day. I'm proud of all of the songs, but that one hits me in the heart. It's a really deep song for me.

"That song is really emotional for Todd. I know that. We don't want to elaborate too much on it, but it definitely hits home. There's a lot of feeling behind that song."

"Rejoice In The Suffering" will be released in Europe on April 21, 2023 as a jewel case CD, limited to 200 copies on red opaque double vinyl and limited to 300 copies on white/red splatter double vinyl.

La Torre joined his first band BLACKWELL as the drummer, performing in high school talent shows and entering into the club rock music scene in Tampa Bay, Florida. In 2009, Todd was suggested to CRIMSON GLORY guitarist Jon Drenning by a mutual friend to help with some vocal rehearsals in preparation for a CRIMSON GLORY memorial concert. This would pave the way for more collaborations with the band, eventually joining as the band's new permanent vocalist. La Torre was the lead singer for CRIMSON GLORY from late 2010 until resigned from the band in early 2013. In 2012, Todd became a household name in the metal world when he officially became the new lead vocalist of QUEENSRŸCHE. The band immediately began touring globally and started writing new material for the self-titled 2013 album "Queensrÿche". To date, QUEENSRŸCHE has released four studio albums with La Torre: "Queensrÿche", "Condition Hüman" (2015),"The Verdict" (2019) and "Digital Noise Alliance" (2022).