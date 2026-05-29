QUICKSAND Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour With BANE

New York City post-hardcore legends QUICKSAND have announced a summer 2026 headlining tour. Kicking off on Monday, August 3 at The Annex in Norfolk, Virginia, the trek will span August and early September, culminating in a performance at Royale in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, September 3. Support will come from with BANE and SOUL BLIND. Tickets for all shows are on sale now, and a full listing of dates can be found below.

Aug. 03 - Norfolk, VA - The Annex *#

Aug. 04 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall *#

Aug. 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade – Hell Stage *#

Aug. 07 - Dallas, TX - AM/FM Backyard *#

Aug. 08 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *#

Aug. 09 - Austin, TX - Mohawk Austin *#

Aug. 11 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater *#

Aug. 12 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *#

Aug. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether *#

Aug. 14 - Fresno Crossing, CA - Strummer’s *#

Aug. 15 - San Francisco, CA - The Castro Theatre *#

Aug. 16 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post Roseville *#

Aug. 18 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *#

Aug. 19 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox *#

Aug. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot *#

Aug. 22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep *#

Aug. 23 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre *#

Aug. 25 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall *#

Aug. 26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge *#

Aug. 28 - Detroit, MI - El Club #

Aug. 29 - Toronto, ON - East End United *#

Aug. 31 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *#

Sep. 01 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *#

Sep. 02 - Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Monarch *#

Sep. 03 - Boston, MA - Royale *#

* with BANE

# with SOUL BLIND

Marking an entirely new era for the storied three-piece — guitarist/vocalist Walter Schreifels, bassist/vocalist Sergio Vega and drummer Alan Cage — "Bring On The Psychics" serves as the sonic bridge between the band's heavy and influential Nineties sound and the ambitious, experimental output contained within its more recent era. Produced and mixed by Jon Markson (DRUG CHURCH, DRAIN) across 10 days, "Bring On The Psychics" once again finds QUICKSAND reinventing the sound they helped pioneer.

Watch the music video for "Crystallize", directed and edited by Jesse Korman, below. Also available are the previously released videos for "Regenerate" and "Get To It".

Schreifels had the following to share about "Regenerate" and "Get To It": "It's tough to talk about your own music and what it means, not only because I sometimes don't understand it myself but in a way it robs the listener of their own interpretation. So if you don't want that, read no further. Otherwise, with 'Get To It' and 'Regenerate' we wanted to do something high-energy and straightforward with a positive feeling. 'Get To It' is about 'getting to it', poking holes in the excuses for standing still. Procrastination is something I've struggled with my whole life so I'm always looking for a new mantra to help overcome my tendency to put things off. 'Regenerate' is about finding new paths forward. It's a theme I think we all return to. No matter how well you play it, life will keep taking things away from you. It sucks but this is how we learn and grow as people, so it might be we're living the most when faced with having to get back up from a hard hit."

It's impossible to overstate the influence that QUICKSAND have on the hardcore scene. Formed in New York City in 1990 out of the ashes of GORILLA BISCUITS, YOUTH OF TODAY, BURN and BOLD, the band took the aggression of hardcore and added a more groove-driven crunch to it, unintentionally inventing the genre known today as a post-hardcore. After releasing two major-label masterpieces in the '90s — 1993's "Slip" and 1995's "Manic Compression" — the band split up at the peak of their powers, only to reunite in 2012 and release "Interiors" and "Distant Populations".

Inspired by a quote from scientist Carl Sagan, "Bring On The Psychics", QUICKSAND's first album in five years and Equal Vision Records debut, sees Schreifels examining his past through his present reality.

"For this album, I was going back to a lot of my earlier influences about 'break down the walls' or 'start today,'" he explains. "Regardless of whether you're into hardcore or youth crew, they're really cool records because they're speaking to the time and providing possible paths to a better future … with mosh parts. That's the energy that I wanted to bring to this."

From the hook-driven heaviness of the opener "Get To It" to the shoegaze splendor of "Crystallize", the band cover a lot of sonic ground on "Bring On The Psychics", but it always sounds like QUICKSAND. Its technical virtuosity is on full display here as well, from bassist/vocalist Vega's locked-in bass grooves on "Cool Guy" to Cage's dynamic drumming on the album's title track. The band also stretched out, musically, on the album as evidenced by the breezy ballad "Days You Run To", a song that might even surprise longtime fans.

"To me, that is the kind of thing that FUGAZI would do on their more chill kind of tunes," Schreifels says of the laid-back feel of the aforementioned track. "It's nice to have something that was more expansive to show the PINK FLOYD side of QUICKSAND."

That aspect of the band has never been a secret; anyone who has seen the band's psychedelic light show can attest to that consciousness-expanding vibe. "Bring On The Psychics" just sees the band encapsulating their creative vision in a fully, more integrated manner.

"I'm really psyched to play these songs live," Schreifels summarizes. "I feel really fortunate to still be playing music with these guys and be able to take it to different places."

Photo credit: Annette Rodriguez