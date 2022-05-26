QUIET RIOT's Ninth Studio Album, 'Alive And Well', To Get Deluxe Reissue Treatment

QUIET RIOT's ninth album, "Alive And Well", will be reissued as a deluxe 2CD set and a 2LP vinyl package on June 17. The 1999 album remains an important cornerstone in the band's history as it reunited the classic lineup of singer Kevin DuBrow, guitarist Carlos Cavazo, bassist Rudy Sarzo and drummer Frankie Banali, the same quartet which coalesced during the recording of the blockbuster multi-platinum-selling "Metal Health" album and went on to record much-lauded follow-up, 1984's "Condition Critical".

In preparation for this deluxe reissue, the complete "Alive And Well" album has been digitally remastered to bring out every nuance of the original eight compositions as well as QUIET RIOT's cover of AC/DC's "Highway To Hell" and six revamped QR classics. These come packaged with additional rare live tracks and demos of tracks that were later fleshed out on "Metal Health", including "Thunderbird", DuBrow's heartfelt tribute to founding QR guitarist, the great Randy Rhoads. In addition, the album has been given a thorough facelift with new artwork showcasing the iconic "Man With The Metal Mask" on the cover and photos by superstar photographer Paul Natkin.

Track listing:

Disc 1

01. Don't Know What I Want

02. Angry

03. Alive And Well

04. The Ritual

05. Overworked And Underpaid

06. Slam Dunk (Way To Go!)

07. Too Much Information

08. Against The Wall

09. Highway To Hell

10. Sign Of The Times (1999 Version)

11. Don't Wanna Let You Go (1999 Version)

12. The Wild And The Young (1999 Version)

13. Mama Weer All Crazee Now (1999 Version)

14. Cum On Feel The Noize (1999 Version)

15. Metal Health (Bang Your Head) (1999 Version)

Disc 2: Bonus Tracks

01. Let's Get Crazy (Live 1984)

02. Condition Critical (Live 1984)

03. Run For Cover (Live 1984)

04. Swinging Lumber (Live 1984)

05. Winners Take All (Live 1984)

06. Cum On Feel The Noize (Live 1984)

07. Metal Health (Bang Your Head) (Live 1984)

08. Danger Zone (Live 1984)

09. Gonna Have A Riot (Live 1984)

10. Thunderbird (Demo)

11. Love's A Bitch (Demo)

12. Let's Get Crazy (Demo)

Sarzo recently said that QUIET RIOT's upcoming studio album will include a song that was originally recorded with DuBrow.

DuBrow, who formed QUIET RIOT with Rhoads in 1975, died in November 2007 of an accidental cocaine overdose.

DuBrow recorded a solo album in 2004, the all-covers set "In For The Kill", and his final studio CD with QUIET RIOT, "Rehab", came out in October 2006.

The veteran rock group's last collection of fresh material was 2019's "Hollywood Cowboys", which marked Banali's final QUIET RIOT studio album before his untimely death.

Banali, who joined QUIET RIOT in 1982 and played on its breakthrough album, 1983's "Metal Health", died in August 2020 after a 16-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

The surviving members of QUIET RIOT later said it was "Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue and we keep the music and the legacy alive."

Joining Sarzo in QUIET RIOT's current lineup are guitarist Alex Grossi, vocalist Jizzy Pearl and drummer Johnny Kelly.

Grossi was in the last version of the band, from 2004 through 2007, before DuBrow passed away, and was asked by Banali to return in 2010.

QUIET RIOT went through two vocalists — Mark Huff and Scott Vokoun — before settling on Pearl in 2013. Pearl announced his exit from QUIET RIOT in October 2016 and was briefly replaced by Seann Nichols, who played only five shows with the group before the March 2017 arrival of "American Idol" finalist James Durbin. Pearl returned to QUIET RIOT in September 2019.