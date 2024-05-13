RAMMSTEIN Launches Spring/Summer 2024 European Stadium Tour In Prague

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN launched their spring/summer 2024 European stadium tour with a two-night stand on May 11-12 at Letiště Praha Letňany in Prague, Czech Republic. Fan-filmed video of the second concert can be seen below (courtesy of the jederlacht YouTube channel).

RAMMSTEIN's 2024 European stadium tour will wrap up with two performances at Veltins-Arena in Germany, Gelsenkirchen on July 26 and July 27.

RAMMSTEIN released a special "anniversary edition" of its second album, "Sehnsucht", in June 2023. The iconic 1997 LP was made available for the first time in remastered HD sound. In addition to the singles "Du Hast" and "Engel", the album exclusively includes a new mix version of the track "Spiel Mit Mir". The elaborately reworked packaging was designed by the original artwork designer Dirk Rudolph. The CD comes in a Blu-ray-sized eight-panel digipak with a 40-page booklet and an embossed silver foil slipcase. The 40-page booklet features numerous unpublished and re-edited portrait photographs by artist Gottfried Helnwein.

RAMMSTEIN's latest album, "Zeit", arrived in April 2022.

Till Lindemann (vocals),Paul Landers (guitar),Richard Z. Kruspe (guitar),Flake (keyboards),Oliver Riedel (bass) and Christoph Schneider (drums) spent two years working on the eleven songs on the LP. They were once again assisted by Berlin producer Olsen Involtini. "Zeit" was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France.

Bryan Adams managed to get a special scoop for the cover of the new album. The Canadian musician and photographer took the shot of RAMMSTEIN on the steps of the Trudelturm in Berlin Adlershof, an imposing monument to aerial research in the city's Aerodynamic Park.

Over the course of a career spanning 30 years, RAMMSTEIN has sold more than 20 million albums around the world and played countless spectacular, groundbreaking tours. When the band's sold-out stadium tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic, RAMMSTEIN used the time to work on their new album.

One of the most revered metal groups of all time, RAMMSTEIN is renowned for its electrifying live shows often involving spectacular pyrotechnics.

In 2022, RAMMSTEIN and European promoter MCT Agentur obtained an injunction against secondary ticketing platform Viagogo, banning the resale site from reselling tickets for the band's 2023 European stadium tour.

Last August, Berlin public prosecutor's office dropped its investigation into accusations of sexual offenses by Lindemann, citing a lack of evidence. Lindemann always denied the allegations, with his lawyers calling them "without exception untrue".