RAMMSTEIN's CHRISTOPH SCHNEIDER Explains Why His Drumming Style Became 'More Simple' Over The Years

In a new interview with Thomann's Drum Bash, RAMMSTEIN's Christoph Schneider was asked what the most important thing is for him, from the drummer perspective, when it comes to playing with the band. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Don't make the singer angry. Yeah, that means that you have to support the band and lay down your fundament for the other musicians. And this has to be clear, simple and steady. When you are doing too complicated things — it depends on the songs, [but if] you're doing things where they do not belong in the songs, then everybody else will be upset and you get a look. [Laughs] So, for me, it's a question of [having] some discipline, not to do too much, even if you are excited and have some ideas sparking in your head. Stick to the song like the song is."

Asked if there was ever a moment when he tried something in a song during a RAMMSTEIN concert and the other members of the band gave him a disapproving look, Christoph said: "Many times. Of course. There were also other earlier times in my drummer career I wanted to develop maybe more double bass or whatever, and then you're trying to do these things all the time in different songs where they do not belong, but it works somehow. But then mostly my colleagues, they're not very excited about it. They want me to play very straight and easy and more, yeah, supportive than to show off what maybe all drummers can do. And that's why [my style] became quite simple over the years. Of course I had more the intention, more ideas for my style, but when we started playing to click tracks and sequences, I figured out that I had a lot of things I couldn't play anymore, like I thought I could play, because I didn't keep the timing. And then that I set them beside at first, and so my style become more transparent and more simple."

Schneider was born in Berlin, East Germany. His parents wanted to learn him an instrument, so he went to a school connected with an orchestra where he got the choice between trumpet, clarinet or trombone. His musical hearing abilities were educated during that time and he became very talented on the trumpet. He always was interested in being a drummer and was trying hard to educate himself without having access to a real drum set in his early years. Finally he managed to take the seat in his first bands like DIE FIRMA and later FEELING B. The bands became bigger, the music heavier and finally RAMMSTEIN was founded.

RAMMSTEIN's latest European stadium tour launched on May 11, 2024 at Airport Letňany in Prague, Czech Republic and wrapped up with two performances at Veltins-Arena in Germany, Gelsenkirchen on July 26, 2024 and July 27, 2024.

In August 2023, Berlin public prosecutor's office dropped its investigation into accusations of sexual offenses by RAMMSTEIN singer Till Lindemann, citing a lack of evidence. Lindemann always denied the allegations, with his lawyers calling them "without exception untrue".

In August 2024, RAMMSTEIN released a statement addressing the past allegations, saying: "Since last summer, we have been actively dealing with the accusations made against the band. We take this dispute very seriously, even if much of it is unfounded and excessively exaggerated. It is an inner process that will accompany us for a long time to come. Each of us does this in our own way and deals with it differently."

The band also expressed gratitude, saying: "At this point, we would particularly like to thank our families and loved ones for their unrestricted support and love; they too were hit hard by the allegations made and the media's handling of them.

"We thank our crew, our management, all our employees and everyone who has supported us and remained loyal along this journey. This massive stadium tour with this great show and this extraordinary stage has now come to an end after 135 concerts in 5 years with 6 million fans."

"It's not RAMMSTEIN. It's not us. It's not you. The path continues."

RAMMSTEIN's latest album, "Zeit", arrived in April 2022.

Lindemann (vocals),Paul Landers (guitar),Richard Z. Kruspe (guitar),Flake (keyboards),Oliver Riedel (bass) and Christoph Schneider (drums) spent two years working on the eleven songs on the LP. They were once again assisted by Berlin producer Olsen Involtini. "Zeit" was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France.