Watch: DEVIN TOWNSEND Performs In Atlanta During May 2025 North American Tour

Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Devin Townsend launched his North American tour on May 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. Front-row fan-filmed video of the entire second concert of the trek, which took place on May 3 at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia can be seen below.

Featured songs:

00:00 - Muppet Show Theme (Sam Pottle and Jim Henson)

00:54 - PowerNerd

04:23 - Kingdom

09:53 - Love? (STRAPPING YOUNG LAD)

15:27 - Lightworker

21:06 - Dimensions

26:37 - Aftermath (STRAPPING YOUNG LAD)

33:31 - Deep Peace

43:44 - By Your Command

53:10 - Bastard (Not One of My Better Day / Girl From Blue City)

1:04:10 - Why?

1:09:41 - Gratitude

1:13:23 – Truth

Encore:

1:19:04 - Deadhead

1:26:55 - Bad Devil

1:32:49 - Pregherò (Stand by Me) (Adriano Celentano - originally Ben E. King)

Four days before the start of the tour, Devin announced that this run of shows will mark the "last time" fans will get a chance to see him perform "for quite some time". Townsend said: "For nearly 35 years, I've followed a creative path guided by instinct — each album, each tour, each project a new chapter in a story I've felt compelled to tell. My mind latches on to concepts, and I love chasing them down. That chase has made this journey wild, unpredictable, and deeply fulfilling.

"Over the years, I've heard it countless times: 'Dev, take a break… please.' But the flood of ideas, the excitement, and the support of incredible musicians and listeners have kept me going, kept me touring, and kept me grateful for a life on the road. That said, things have changed — especially since the pandemic. Booking tours now means planning up to two years in advance. With fewer venues, fewer crews, and a saturated touring circuit, it's become more challenging than ever to line things up. And beyond the logistics, life has simply caught up with me: my parents need help, my dogs are on their last legs, the kids have moved out, 'The Moth' is nearly complete, and truthfully, I need some time to breathe and recalibrate.

"So I've made the decision to take a break from touring — an indefinite one. This upcoming North American run will be the last time you'll see me on stage for the foreseeable future.

"That doesn't mean I'm done playing live. Not by a long shot. I'll be performing until my final breath. But right now, I need to be present for the people who need me, and to give myself the space to reflect on everything I've been through.

"In the meantime, I'm launching a long-overdue project: 'The Ruby Quaker Show' — a YouTube series where I'll finally explore the dozens of creative ventures I've had on the back burner. Albums, worlds, inventions, and strange, wonderful ideas I've postponed for years — now I'm making the time to bring them to life, without that familiar pressure of knowing I'll be gone again in a month.

"I will return to the stage. But first, I need to reset. Touring has been a beautiful, exhausting constant in my life, and for once, I'm listening to the voice that says: slow down. I want to create from a place of calm inspiration rather than frantic obligation. And until I can truly be there for the people who rely on me, my creativity won't be at its best.

"So here's the deal: this final North American tour is going to be something special. We're digging deep into the catalog, pulling out some big ones, and making these shows a true celebration.

If you've ever wanted to step into this world I've built — maybe you caught 'The Moth', or a song found its way to you when you needed it — now's the time. I know things are tough economically, and I don't take that lightly, so I'm doing everything I can to make these shows as meaningful and unforgettable as possible. Let's make this one count."

Townsend added in a separate video message: "In two weeks I start a tour in America. This video acts as me announcing that I'm going to stop touring for a while after this American tour coming up, starting next month.

"If you're in America and you wanna have the opportunity to see me or meet me or participate in the work that I do in a live front, this upcoming tour will be the last time you get a chance to see me for quite some time. I'm going on a vacation. That being said, that vacation will incorporate about a dozen things that I've been waiting to do for all these years that have to be pushed aside because of the constant touring.

"So I say this again, this American tour coming up starting next month, if you want to have the opportunity to see me, this is your opportunity, my friends.

"It's a pleasure to play for you. It's a pleasure to be in your life, and thank you for being in mine."

Devin Townsend performed his rock opera "The Moth" live on March 27 and March 28 together with the Noord Nederlands Orkest (North Netherlands Symphony Orchestra) symphony orchestra at De Oosterpoort in Groningen, Netherlands.

Townsend is renowned for his groundbreaking fusion of metal, progressive rock, and ambient music. With a career spanning more than 30 years, he has pushed the boundaries of musical genres and collaborated with world-famous orchestras, establishing an unparalleled artistic legacy.

For his latest project, he teamed up with the Noord Nederlands Orkest and composed "The Moth", a "rock opera" he had been working on for years, which represents his lifelong ambition. "The Moth" tells the story of the human experience from birth to death, comparable to the transformation of a caterpillar into a moth. It symbolizes the human quest for meaning and offers perspectives on the fear of death through analogy and narrative. Ever since Townsend witnessed large musicals such as "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Phantom Of The Opera" in the 1970s, he had seen this project as his calling.

"The Moth" had been in the making for over a decade, and Townsend had been building towards it for 30 years. A month ago, he shared the stage at De Oosterpoort in Groningen with no less than seventy musicians from the Noord Nederlands Orkest, a sixty-member choir, and his own band, which includes Mike Keneally, Joseph Stephenson, Darby Todd and James Leach.

Townsend's career is one of many distinct eras. He's been the leader of STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, the lynchpin of the DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT and the co-architect of country duo CASUALTIES OF COOL, all while maintaining his prolific and lauded solo project. More recently he completed work on "PowerNerd", a succinct but still progressive record that pulls from its mastermind's childhood love of vintage rock.

Townsend has an amazing variety in his musical style. He works in ranges of hard rock, progressive metal, new age and ambient. As a solo artist he has had a lineup of various artist working on his albums sporting his infinite variety.

When he revisited his music career, it was with the founding of the DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT. The project began with a series of four albums each written in a different style and released between 2009-2011. Afterwards he kept to the DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT and keeps releasing under this name.

Across all Townsend's bands and projects, he has released more than two dozen studio albums and several live ones. Similar in all of these are his versatile vocal delivery that ranges from screaming to an opera-esque singing. The same diversity appears in his writing. Townsend's musical style has roots in metal but draws elements from other genres into the material. Each album is written to express different aspects of his personality.