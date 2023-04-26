RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN Announces Fall 2023 European Solo Tour

RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN Announces Fall 2023 European Solo TourApril 26, 2023
RAMMSTEIN frontman Till Lindemann will embark on a solo European tour this fall.
The 24-date trek will kick off on November 8 in Leipzig, Germany and will conclude on December 20 in Paris, France.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale on May 2 at 12 p.m. CET.
Tour dates:
Nov. 08 - Leipzig, Germany @ Arena
Nov. 10 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
Nov. 12 - Münster, Germany @ MCC Halle Münsterland
Nov. 14 - Bamberg, Germany @ Brose Arena
Nov. 15 - Lingen, Germany @ EmsLand Hall
Nov. 17 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Anniversary Hall
Nov. 18 - Kassel, Germany @ Ice Sports Hall
Nov. 20 - Trier, Germany @ Arena
Nov. 22 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Tipsport Arena
Nov. 24 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Expo Arena
Nov. 26 - Katowice, Poland @ Spodek
Nov. 28 - Kaunas, Lithuania @ Zalgirio Arena
Nov. 30 - Riga, Latvia @ Arena Riga
Dec. 02 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Tondiraba Jaahall
Dec. 03 - Helsinki, Finland @ Ice Hall
Dec. 05 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet
Dec. 06 - Malmö, Sweden @ Arena
Dec. 08 - Hamburg, Germany @ Sports Hall
Dec. 10 - Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena
Dec. 12 - London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
Dec. 14 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ RTM Stage
Dec. 16 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Porsche Arena
Dec. 18 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith
Dec. 20 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena
Back in June 2021, Lindemann released a short movie titled "Ich Hasse Kinder". The film was directed by Serghey Grey and produced by Lindemann and Anar Reiband.
The "Ich Hasse Kinder" short movie arrived a month after the release of Till's single of the same name. In May 2021, Lindemann also issued a music video for the orchestral version of his "Lubimiy Gorod" solo single, sung entirely in Russian, for the original motion picture "Devyatayev", which came out in April 2021. Translated as "Beloved Town", the piano-led ballad was composed by Yevgeniy Dolmatovsky (lyrics) and Nikita Bogoslovsky. It was originally performed by Mark Bernes in 1939.
LINDEMANN, the project featuring vocalist Till and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN),released a concert film, "Live In Moscow", in May 2021 on Blu-ray. The set includes professionally filmed video footage of LINDEMANN's March 15, 2020 performance at Moscow, Russia's VTB Arena.
In November 2020, Lindemann and Tägtgren confirmed that they were ending their collaboration on the LINDEMANN project.
LINDEMANN's second album, "F & M", was released in November 2019. The follow-up to 2015's "Skills In Pills" was once again produced and mixed by Tägtgren.
"Skills In Pills" reached gold status in Germany and was entirely in English. On the second opus, Lindemann went back to singing exclusively in German.
LINDEMANN had received some criticism due to its use of pornography during its second album cycle, with the music video for "Platz Eins" described by one site as "full-on art porn — slick and stylish, weird and experimental, and definitely X-rated."
