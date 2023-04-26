  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN Announces Fall 2023 European Solo Tour

April 26, 2023

RAMMSTEIN frontman Till Lindemann will embark on a solo European tour this fall.

The 24-date trek will kick off on November 8 in Leipzig, Germany and will conclude on December 20 in Paris, France.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on May 2 at 12 p.m. CET.

Tour dates:

Nov. 08 - Leipzig, Germany @ Arena
Nov. 10 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
Nov. 12 - Münster, Germany @ MCC Halle Münsterland
Nov. 14 - Bamberg, Germany @ Brose Arena
Nov. 15 - Lingen, Germany @ EmsLand Hall
Nov. 17 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Anniversary Hall
Nov. 18 - Kassel, Germany @ Ice Sports Hall
Nov. 20 - Trier, Germany @ Arena
Nov. 22 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Tipsport Arena
Nov. 24 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Expo Arena
Nov. 26 - Katowice, Poland @ Spodek
Nov. 28 - Kaunas, Lithuania @ Zalgirio Arena
Nov. 30 - Riga, Latvia @ Arena Riga
Dec. 02 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Tondiraba Jaahall
Dec. 03 - Helsinki, Finland @ Ice Hall
Dec. 05 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet
Dec. 06 - Malmö, Sweden @ Arena
Dec. 08 - Hamburg, Germany @ Sports Hall
Dec. 10 - Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena
Dec. 12 - London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
Dec. 14 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ RTM Stage
Dec. 16 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Porsche Arena
Dec. 18 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith
Dec. 20 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Back in June 2021, Lindemann released a short movie titled "Ich Hasse Kinder". The film was directed by Serghey Grey and produced by Lindemann and Anar Reiband.

The "Ich Hasse Kinder" short movie arrived a month after the release of Till's single of the same name. In May 2021, Lindemann also issued a music video for the orchestral version of his "Lubimiy Gorod" solo single, sung entirely in Russian, for the original motion picture "Devyatayev", which came out in April 2021. Translated as "Beloved Town", the piano-led ballad was composed by Yevgeniy Dolmatovsky (lyrics) and Nikita Bogoslovsky. It was originally performed by Mark Bernes in 1939.

LINDEMANN, the project featuring vocalist Till and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN),released a concert film, "Live In Moscow", in May 2021 on Blu-ray. The set includes professionally filmed video footage of LINDEMANN's March 15, 2020 performance at Moscow, Russia's VTB Arena.

In November 2020, Lindemann and Tägtgren confirmed that they were ending their collaboration on the LINDEMANN project.

LINDEMANN's second album, "F & M", was released in November 2019. The follow-up to 2015's "Skills In Pills" was once again produced and mixed by Tägtgren.

"Skills In Pills" reached gold status in Germany and was entirely in English. On the second opus, Lindemann went back to singing exclusively in German.

LINDEMANN had received some criticism due to its use of pornography during its second album cycle, with the music video for "Platz Eins" described by one site as "full-on art porn — slick and stylish, weird and experimental, and definitely X-rated."

Find more on Rammstein
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).