RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN Announces Fall 2023 European Solo Tour

RAMMSTEIN frontman Till Lindemann will embark on a solo European tour this fall.

The 24-date trek will kick off on November 8 in Leipzig, Germany and will conclude on December 20 in Paris, France.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on May 2 at 12 p.m. CET.

Tour dates:

Nov. 08 - Leipzig, Germany @ Arena

Nov. 10 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Nov. 12 - Münster, Germany @ MCC Halle Münsterland

Nov. 14 - Bamberg, Germany @ Brose Arena

Nov. 15 - Lingen, Germany @ EmsLand Hall

Nov. 17 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Anniversary Hall

Nov. 18 - Kassel, Germany @ Ice Sports Hall

Nov. 20 - Trier, Germany @ Arena

Nov. 22 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Tipsport Arena

Nov. 24 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Expo Arena

Nov. 26 - Katowice, Poland @ Spodek

Nov. 28 - Kaunas, Lithuania @ Zalgirio Arena

Nov. 30 - Riga, Latvia @ Arena Riga

Dec. 02 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Tondiraba Jaahall

Dec. 03 - Helsinki, Finland @ Ice Hall

Dec. 05 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet

Dec. 06 - Malmö, Sweden @ Arena

Dec. 08 - Hamburg, Germany @ Sports Hall

Dec. 10 - Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena

Dec. 12 - London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

Dec. 14 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ RTM Stage

Dec. 16 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Porsche Arena

Dec. 18 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith

Dec. 20 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Back in June 2021, Lindemann released a short movie titled "Ich Hasse Kinder". The film was directed by Serghey Grey and produced by Lindemann and Anar Reiband.

The "Ich Hasse Kinder" short movie arrived a month after the release of Till's single of the same name. In May 2021, Lindemann also issued a music video for the orchestral version of his "Lubimiy Gorod" solo single, sung entirely in Russian, for the original motion picture "Devyatayev", which came out in April 2021. Translated as "Beloved Town", the piano-led ballad was composed by Yevgeniy Dolmatovsky (lyrics) and Nikita Bogoslovsky. It was originally performed by Mark Bernes in 1939.

LINDEMANN, the project featuring vocalist Till and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN),released a concert film, "Live In Moscow", in May 2021 on Blu-ray. The set includes professionally filmed video footage of LINDEMANN's March 15, 2020 performance at Moscow, Russia's VTB Arena.

In November 2020, Lindemann and Tägtgren confirmed that they were ending their collaboration on the LINDEMANN project.

LINDEMANN's second album, "F & M", was released in November 2019. The follow-up to 2015's "Skills In Pills" was once again produced and mixed by Tägtgren.

"Skills In Pills" reached gold status in Germany and was entirely in English. On the second opus, Lindemann went back to singing exclusively in German.

LINDEMANN had received some criticism due to its use of pornography during its second album cycle, with the music video for "Platz Eins" described by one site as "full-on art porn — slick and stylish, weird and experimental, and definitely X-rated."