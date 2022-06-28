RAMMSTEIN's U.K. Concert Was So Loud It Could Be Heard Eleven Miles Away

According to Coventry Telegraph, RAMMSTEIN's concert at Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, United Kingdom over the weekend was so loud it could be heard more than 10 miles away.

Residents as far away as Burton Hastings — which is eleven miles from the venue — reported hearing "loud thumping" and "loud beats" through their closed windows during the band's performance on Sunday (June 26). A loud boom was heard around 10:20 p.m. as fireworks lit up the night sky to end the gig.

One of the most revered metal groups of all time, RAMMSTEIN is renowned for its electrifying live shows often involving spectacular pyrotechnics.

Last fall, RAMMSTEIN's pyrotechnician revealed how much fuel it takes to bring the band's flaming stage show to life. Speaking with Ultimate Guitar, Nikolai Sabottka said RAMMSTEIN's current stadium setup, "uses roughly 1000 liters [about 265 gallons]."

Sabottka went on to say that he and the members of RAMMSTEIN are continuously in search of new technologies that can take their fiery stage show to new heights. He explained: "In the prep of a tour, we sit and exchange all the different ideas before we go and actually test what has been prototyped and built beforehand. After the initial test, there are endless changes to be implemented, and sometimes it simply does not work the way we imagined it and effects get pushed back to research and development while others get approved and are produced on a larger scale."

RAMMSTEIN kicked off its European tour on May 15 at Prague, Czech Republic's Letiště Letňany Airport. The band is touring in support of its latest album, "Zeit", which arrived on April 29.

RAMMSTEIN's North American stadium run will begin on August 21 in Montreal and end on October 4 in Mexico City.