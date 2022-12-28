RANDY BLYTHE Reveals 'Most Complicated Part' Of Being In A Band Like LAMB OF GOD

As part of Jonathan Montenegro's "My 3 Questions To" series, Randy Blythe was asked what "the most complicated part" has been of being in a band like LAMB OF GOD. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think the most complicated part of it is not really anything within the band. It's trying to make sense of how this has become a career, really. 'Cause we just did it for the love of it. That's why we started the band. I never thought it would be a job. I was never, like, 'Oh, we're gonna be rock stars,' or whatever.

"I think the really complicated part of it for me has been navigating the fact that something that I would be doing anyway, which is making music, is navigating how that has become a business," he continued. "And it's not something I'm always entirely comfortable with, to tell you the truth, 'cause I'm just a regular dude. That's why we have management, though; I don't handle the business. But I think that has really been the most complicated thing for me, is realizing that it's a business at this point. Because we employ a lot of people. People were able to buy their families Christmas gifts this year because we employ 'em. [Laughs] It's definitely a band that, it's our art and we love it, but it is a business, and for me, accepting that is strange — it's strange. 'Cause I don't come from the business world. I never had any money. I'm not a rich kid or anything weird like that."

Blythe added: "Just learning to be a professional musician, I guess, is the most complicated part. Writing the music and touring and playing shows and all that shit, that's fun. That's easy for me. Learning the business has been complicated."

LAMB OF GOD's latest album, "Omens", was released in October. The LP is the follow-up to the band's self-titled album, which arrived in June 2020. That effort marked LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with drummer Art Cruz, who joined the band in July 2019 as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

LAMB OF GOD's Live Nation-produced summer/fall 2022 U.S. headlining tour featured special guests KILLSWITCH ENGAGE on all dates. Different legs also saw support from BARONESS, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, SPIRITBOX, ANIMALS AS LEADERS as well as SUICIDE SILENCE and FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY. The tour kicked off September 9 in Brooklyn and ran through October 20.

Earlier this month, LAMB OF GOD and KREATOR announced MUNICIPAL WASTE as support for their "State Of Unrest 2023" European co-headline tour.

"State Of Unrest" was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but ended up getting postponed, first to 2021 and then to 2022, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, the trek was supposed to launch on November 18 in Copenhagen, Denmark and conclude on December 21 in Zurich, Switzerland.