RAY ALDER: JIM MATHEOS Still 'Doesn't Wanna Write Any More Music' For FATES WARNING

In a new interview with Seb Di Gatto of The Metal Gods Meltdown, FATES WARNING singer Ray Alder was asked if there are any plans for the band to go back into the studio in the near future. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No. Jim [Matheos, FATES WARNING guitarist] doesn't wanna write any more music for the band. I think he just kind of feels it wouldn't be honest — he wouldn't be honest with himself or to the fans. He's just really not into it at the moment — I don't know; he says not at all, but who knows in the future? Maybe he becomes inspired or bored. I don't know. We'll see."

Ray previously touched upon the fact that FATES WARNING has likely made its final album last May while talking to Sakis Fragos of Greece's Rock Hard magazine about his decision to continue making solo music. He said at the time: "With FATES, after we did the last album and Jim saying he doesn't wanna write any more FATES WARNING music, I have to do something. I'm a singer. I can't just get a normal job. I mean, music is my life; it's been my life since I was 16 years old. I've been in bands — shit, since I was 14 years old I've been in bands. The first time I ever sang, I think, I was 14, [in] my brother's band. So it's my life. I don't know what else I would do otherwise."

Pressed to clarify if Jim really said that he wasn't interested in writing any more FATES WARNING music, Ray said: "Yeah. [He said it] when we did [2020's] 'Long Day Good Night' [album]. That was basically his saying he doesn't wanna write any more FATES WARNING music. It doesn't mean we won't ever tour again. I would love to tour again, and Jim would as well; we've already discussed it. It's just a matter of getting everyone together. Joey's [Vera, bass] in five or six different bands. And Bobby Jarzombek, Bobby's now playing with George Strait, one of the biggest country music stars in the world, and Bobby's his drummer now. But George doesn't really do normal tours; he does one-off shows now and then. And so it's really hard for Bobby to leave for more than a week or two to be on tour. So we've been trying to deal with that lately."

Asked if that means that there will be no more new FATES WARNING music in the future, Ray said: "It doesn't seem like it. I can't speak for Jim. Of course I would love to, and everybody else would, but at this point I don't think Jim wants to write anymore."

As for why he thinks Jim isn't interested in making any more FATES WARNING music, Alder said: "You've gotta ask him, man. You've gotta ask him. I can't speak for him. Sorry."

FATES WARNING has been a formidable presence in progressive metal for nearly four decades, helping to shape and drive the genre without ever compromising its integrity or losing relevance.

FATES WARNING, with John Arch on vocals, unleashed three albums (1984's "Night On Bröcken", 1985's "The Spectre Within" and 1986's "Awaken The Guardian") that would go on to influence progressive-minded bands like DREAM THEATER, before Arch left the group and was replaced by Alder.

NORTH SEA ECHOES, the new project Alder and Matheos, will release its debut album, "Really Good Terrible Things", on February 23 via Metal Blade.

Photo credit: Stephanie Cabral