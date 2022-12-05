RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Announce North American And European Tour Dates For 2023

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS have announced more than 20 new shows in North America and Europe for 2023.

The North American portion of the trek will kick off on March 29 in Vancouver and conclude on May 25 in Houston. The European dates will launch on June 18 in Landgraaf, Netherlands and run through July 23 in Glasgow.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time via the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS web site.

North American tour dates:

March 29 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place *~

April 01 - Las Vegas, Nevada @ Allegiant Stadium #~

April 06 - Fargo, North Dakota @ FARGODOME ^~

April 08 - Minneapolis, Minneapolis @ US Bank Stadium ^~

April 14 - Syracuse, New York @ JMA Wireless Dome ^~

May 12 - San Diego, California @ Snap Dragon Stadium >+

May 14 - Phoenix, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium ^+

May 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome ^+

May 19 - Gulf Shores, Alabama @ Hangout Music Festival =

May 25 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park ^+

European tour dates:

June 18 - Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop =

June 21 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy <

June 24 - Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox =

June 26 - Mannheim, Germany @ Maimarktgelände <

June 30 - Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Wercther =

July 02 - Milan, Italy @ I-Days =

July 06 - Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Live =

July 08 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool =

July 11 - Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium <~

July 14 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

July 17 - Carhaix Plouguer, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues =

July 21 - London, United Kingdom @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

July 23 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Hampden Park %~

Support acts:

^ THE STROKES

< Iggy Pop

% THE ROOTS

# St. Vincent

> THE MARS VOLTA

* CITY AND COLOUR

+ THUNDERCAT

~ King Princess

= Festival date

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' second album of 2022, "Return Of The Dream Canteen", was made available on October 14. The LP arrived just six months after the release of "Unlimited Love".

Like "Unlimited Love", "Return Of The Dream Canteen" was produced by Rick Rubin, who also helmed past RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS albums such as 1991's "Blood Sugar Sex Magik" and 1999's "Californication".

"Return Of The Dream Canteen" marks the second RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS album since the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the band in late 2019.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS had previously said that they recorded 48 songs during the sessions that produced "Unlimited Love", with Frusciante claiming that "some of the best stuff" would surface on the follow-up album.

"Unlimited Love" entered the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 1 with sales of 97,500 album equivalent units, marking the band's first LP to top the chart since 2016's "Stadium Arcadium".