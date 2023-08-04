  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

RED To Release First Studio Album In Three Years, 'Rated R', In September

August 4, 2023

Grammy-nominated, RIAA-gold-certified alternative metal band RED will release its first full-length studio recording in three years, "Rated R", on September 29 via RED Entertainment / The Fuel Music. The lead single, "Surrogates", premiered on this week's SiriusXM Octane Test Drive and is available beginning today (August 4) at digital and streaming outlets globally.

Consistently pairing sophisticated instrumentation with hard-hitting songwriting, dynamic performances and grippingly personal lyrics, RED's evocative artistry takes center stage on its eighth studio album, "Rated R". The follow-up to 2020's chart-topping "Declaration", the first release on their own independent label, the thought-provoking new album finds the band tackling several resonant and relevant topics amidst centering on the ideological and interpersonal divisions, confrontations and suffering of modern society.

"We're examining how there's almost no authentic human interaction and empathy anymore," guitarist Anthony Armstrong explains. "People jump online to be and say whatever they want. They talk without listening, and it results in bullying and violence. Plus, we lose so much by focusing 24/7 on technology instead of stripping away everything that doesn't matter and seeing how beautiful and healing it is to live with only what's necessary."

Bassist Randy Amstrong agrees: "Traditional family values and systems are broken and it's causing chaos. Kids are forced to do active shooter drills at school, and it breaks our hearts. As the saying goes, hurt people hurt people, and we're definitely seeing that. There's also the notion that we learn by suffering and making the wrong decisions. As philosopher Meister Eckhart stated: 'The soul does not grow by addition but by subtraction.'"

These sentiments influenced the sequencing and meta qualities of "Rated R", as well as the album cover that represents the fake, almost plastic versions of humanity.

"It's 'Rated R' for RED and we always try to be a bit provocative to get our audience thinking with how our records look and what they're called," says Randy.

With "Surrogates" kicking things off with noise from news reports, symbolizing how overwhelming the media can be, the single will also become the first video from the album, drawing upon the band's filmic past. The band heads to Utah later this month to do the filming.

"RED fans will love how 'Surrogates' builds upon the story we've been telling since our second LP [2009's 'Innocence & Instinct']. We're going back to the 1890s Old West because it's the prequel to the entire series," Anthony explains.

Behind the scenes, "Rated R" is notable for two major changeups: Anthony taking over production duties from longtime partner Rob Graves and the addition of drummer Brian Medeiros officially joining the Armstrong brothers and inimitable singer Michael Barnes.

"Rob was busy with his solo project, so he gave us his blessing to try a different route," Anthony reveals. "That said, we've absolutely kept the classic RED formula of symphonic elements, piano-driven atmospheres, heavy yet melodic guitarwork, and deep-seated and robustly delivered messages."

This fall, and well into 2024, RED will be taking its hits, fan favorites and "Rated R" music on an extensive international tour. The first leg of the tour begins in the U.S. September 8 in Joliet, Illinois and traverses 25 cities across 16 states before wrapping up at The Masquerade in Atlanta November 19. Following a second string of U.S. dates in the winter/spring, RED is set to rock 135,000-plus Graspop Metal Meeting festivalgoers from the mainstage in Belgium next summer with plans to hit additional festivals before traveling to 26 European cities in the fall of 2024.

"We released 'Declaration' a month after the pandemic shutdowns began, so we never got to properly tour it. With 'Rated R', we can. What's really cool is that we'll be headlining and offering the complete RED auditory and visual live experience for the first time in years!" exclaims Anthony.

With "Rated R", RED delivers a visceral and valuable statement. "This is our chance to reach people and inspire them with our music and what we stand for. We want people to take responsibility for change," sums up Randy.

Find more on Red
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).