REFUSED Announces Final Festival Show In Sweden

March 5, 2024

Swedish rockers REFUSED have announced what is being billed as their "final festival" show in their home country. They will play their first concert in four years at Stockholm's Rosendal Garden Party this spring.

Rosendal Garden Party will take place June 14-16 and will include additional headlining performances from THE CARDIGANS, M.I.A. and MASSIVE ATTACK. Also scheduled to appear are Grace Jones, TURNSTILE, RAYE, SAINT LEVANT and THE HEAVY.

Johanna Beckman, promoter for Rosendal Garden Party, says: "Rosendal Garden Party has always been about breaking patterns and transforming the old festival concept into something new. We've sought inspiration in art, activism, subcultures, and artists we love for their ability to shatter rigid structures. Both M.I.A. and REFUSED belong there. They have inspired us, and it feels fantastic that we can welcome both of them to Rosendal this year."

Formed in Umeå, Sweden in 1991, REFUSED is one of the most influential rock bands of the early '00s. Artists as diverse as LINKIN PARK, RISE AGAINST, STEVE AOKI, PARAMORE, THURSDAY, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, BLINK-182 and AFI have been cited the band as being a fundamental influence on their musical styles. "The Shape Of Punk To Come" has become a cultural touchstone for the entire post-hardcore generation as the year zero of stylistic genre-bending — utilizing electronics, jazz and slick production for the first time, and their reputation tent-poled by politically radical lyrics and solidified by their energetic live shows to spread their message.

After a 14-year pause, the band reunited in 2012, playing much-anticipated shows like mainstream festival Coachella and were subsequently awarded the "Special Prize for Music Exports" by the Swedish Ministry of Trade in 2013. In 2015, they released their fourth studio album "Freedom", which was recorded with Nick Launay (NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS, KILLING JOKE),while also turning to Swedish pop/producer Shellback, whose credits include Taylor Swift and Britney Spears, for the lead single "Elektra". In late 2019, their fifth full-length studio album, "War Music", was released to massive critical acclaim.

