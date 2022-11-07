Reunited COAL CHAMBER And FLYLEAF To Join SYSTEM OF A DOWN, KORN At Las Vegas's SICK NEW WORLD Festival

SYSTEM OF A DOWN, INCUBUS, KORN, EVANESCENCE and DEFTONES will headline Sick New World, a new music festival featuring some of the biggest names in nu-metal. Also scheduled to appear are the newly reactivated FLYLEAF, featuring the band's original lead singer Lacey Sturm, and the reunited COAL CHAMBER, which hasn't performed live since 2015.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada.

GA, GA+, VIP and VIP Cabana presale tickets will go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m. PST and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 11 at 2 p.m. PST. Layaway payment plans start at $19.99 down.

Confirmed bands for Sick New World:

SYSTEM OF A DOWN

KORN

DEFTONES

INCUBUS

EVANESCENCE

TURNSTILE

CHEVELLE

THE SISTERS OF MERCY

PAPA ROACH

DEATH GRIPS

FLYLEAF

MR. BUNGLE

VILLE VALO

PLACEBO

MINISTRY

SHE WANTS REVENGE

KMFDM

100 GETS

SKINNY PUPPY

COAL CHAMBER

KILLING JOKE

SPIRITBOX

KITTIE

SOULFLY

P.O.D.

SEVENDUST

HOOBASTANK

ALIEN ANT FARM

LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT

FEVER 333

HEALTH

MACHINE GIRL

HO99O9

PRAYERS

FILTER

LACUNA COIL

MELVINS

FAILURE

STABBING WESTWARD

COLD

CRADLE OF FILTH

BODY COUNT

THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE

THE 69 EYES

ORGY

MONSTER MAGNET

MY LIFE WITH THE THRILL KILL KULT

LOATHE

PANCHIKO

SCENE QUEEN

SUPERHEAVEN

FIDDLEHEAD

NARROW HEAD

SCOWL

For tickets and the full list of amenities available in each ticket package, visit www.sicknewworldfest.com.

COAL CHAMBER existed for ten years before disbanding in 2003 to pursue other musical projects. They reunited in 2011 for touring purposes but it wasn't until 2014 that the band began work on a new studio album of original material, the aforementioned critically acclaimed "Rivals". Several months of touring activity followed before singer Dez Fafara returned to DEVILDRIVER to make a new record, 2016's "Trust No One".

DEVILDRIVER's 2019 co-headlining tour with STATIC-X saw the Fafara-fronted outfit performing material from COAL CHAMBER for the first time.

In an interview with KCAL 96.7's "Wired In The Empire" radio show, Dez stated about his decision to perform COAL CHAMBER songs with DEVILDRIVER: "I've kept those things separate for so many years, man. It's just time for me to embrace everything that I've done."

He continued: "COAL CHAMBER's not coming back. It is what it is. And I'm not gonna wait another 15-20 years to sing the songs that gave me gold records and allowed me a career. And I say it every night, 'Look, this song gave me gold records on my walls and you people out here gave me a career. Thank you for both of them. Let's get loco.'"

Fafara painted a bleak picture of COAL CHAMBER's future during a 2016 interview with Revolver magazine. He stated at the time: "I had a lot of fun doing that record and playing shows with them again. But there were some circumstances that were not ideal and that's why that thing is not continuing as of right now. If something comes up and I have time and want to make a record and the members have their shit together, I'll do it. But as of now, there's some deep-seated shit that certain dudes in the band still need to work out. And if they work it out and want to tour or make another record, they can come back and give me a call. But right now, everyone in DEVILDRIVER is stoked. No one's fighting. And I feel lucky to be where I am."

Dez had stated in previous interviews that COAL CHAMBER's original split happened because "I did not want to be around the band's hard drug use and I realized that going onstage every night that the money was feeding their habit, so I walked to save my friends." He added that his COAL CHAMBER bandmates were "clean" as of 2012, which made him realize that "it was the right thing to walk [away from the group back in 2003]."

Sturm left FLYLEAF in October 2012. She was replaced by Kristen May, who recorded one album with the group, 2014's "Between The Stars", before exiting.

Lacey opened up about her reasons for her departure from FLYLEAF in a video promoting her 2014 memoir "The Reason: How I Discovered A Life Worth Living". At the time, she said: "We were on our second album when I got married. And the album was called 'Memento Mori'. And 'memento mori' means remember you're mortal, remember that you'll die and remember that your life is short and precious and so are the lives of those around you.

"For two years, I toured with my husband and it was really amazing, and then after those two years, we ended up getting pregnant with my son," she continued. "And I recognized that my priorities were gonna change even more and that message of 'memento mori' and remembering how short your life is was really weighing on my heart.

"We toured for ten years. I mean, we weren't home for more than a month, probably, a year. So, for me, I just felt really blessed to be pregnant and to be in a place where I could stay home if I wanted to, and really ask that question: how is this gonna change my priorities? How is this gonna look? We had a few things happen that really brought that message home, but the one that hit the hardest was the death of our sound engineer [Rich Caldwell]. We did one last show with FLYLEAF as a benefit for his wife Katy and their son Kirby. And it was really hard to do a show without him, and it was really hard to think it could be our last show. So I remember looking at my son after Rich had passed and just wondering to myself, if this was the last year I had with my son, how would I spend it?

"It was really amazing to recognize this season changing in my life and the freedom that I was gonna be able to focus on my family. And I'm so thankful for that time. And although it was really hard, I'm thankful. And that's the reason I stepped down from FLYLEAF."

Back in 2016, Sturm was asked in an interview with RockRevolt Magazine if there was chance that she could reunite with her former bandmates after they had parted ways with May. She responded: "Well, you know, I feel like I'm the kind of person that I think so much happened that I never in a million years thought would happen, so I've learned to quit saying 'never.' But at the same time, I'm a really present person."

She added at the time: "I don't have any plans for that, but then again, you never know. I don't know… [Laughs] They haven't called me. And I don't have any plans [to go back]."

At several shows earlier this year, Sturm joined SEETHER on stage to perform the FLYLEAF song "I'm So Sick".