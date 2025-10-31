RICHIE FAULKNER: 'I Joined JUDAS PRIEST On The Band's 'Farewell' Tour And I'm Still Here 15 Years Later'

In a new interview with Teresa Robinson of New Mexico Entertainment, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner was asked what is next for him and his bandmates after the completion of their recent North American tour with Alice Cooper. Richie responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That's a good question. We've always got something bubbling under the surface going on, and we always try and think about what's coming up after this. There's a few things I'm not sure if I can say [what they are] or not, but we've talked about whether we are gonna do album number 20. Is that gonna happen or not? Or, have got any ideas for that sort of stuff? We've done a lot of touring over the last couple of years, so maybe it's time to look at the studio stuff and see where we go from there."

He continued: "One thing I do know is that I joined [JUDAS PRIEST] on [what was supposed to be] the [band's] farewell tour and I'm still here 15 years later, so it doesn't stop. It doesn't stop. That I do know. I know it's usually album, tour, album, tour, album, tour — that seems to be the pattern — so, historically, if that tells you anything, there's usually another album somewhere. But we'll see."

Asked what he would like his personal legacy to be, Faulkner said: "That's a very good question. I think all you can do is your best. And I think the people decide what your legacy is… I'm lucky enough to be in a position where I'm touring and writing music with JUDAS PRIEST, one of the biggest heavy metal bands, most influential heavy metal bands in the world. So, fortunately, people are listening to stuff that I'm doing and the band are doing in 2025. That's legacy enough — just being a part of that legacy is enough for me."

Produced by Live Nation, PRIEST's 22-city tour with Alice Cooper kicked off September 16 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi, with stops in Toronto, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping October 26 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas.

PRIEST was touring in support of its latest album, "Invincible Shield", which entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia

During the European leg of JUDAS PRIEST's "Shield Of Pain" tour, the band's setlist included seven tracks from PRIEST's 1990 album "Painkiller", which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

In addition to performing the "Painkiller" title track, PRIEST played "All Guns Blazing", "Hell Patrol", "A Touch Of Evil", "Night Crawler", "One Shot At Glory" and "Between The Hammer And The Anvil" from the same LP.

When PRIEST first announced the "Shield Of Pain" tour last fall, the band promised a "rare" and "unique set" which would include "beloved classics" and would "be defending the metal faith in a truly memorable experience throughout Europe".