RICHIE FAULKNER Says JUDAS PRIEST Has Started Recording Follow-Up To 'Invincible Shield' Album: 'We Were In The Studio For A Month In February'

In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner was asked about "The Ballad Of Judas Priest", the much-anticipated documentary about PRIEST and the legendary heavy metal band's epic journey to the top of rock and roll. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it's really well put together, and it goes through the story, obviously, of where they started and what they went through and everything like that and talks to different people about PRIEST's influence on them. And there's a great bit in it where they go back to, I think it's a working man's club in Aston [United Kingdom] or somewhere like that, where they played their first show, and Ian's [Hill, PRIEST bassist] in there and he's sitting down, and it's still there. And he's in the club, and you can see the stage where they performed and everything. It's still there, man. And it's great, as a fan, to see that stuff. I haven't seen that stuff before. So it's really good. When it comes out, you should definitely check it out."

Asked if he appears in the documentary and whether his time in the band is covered in the film, Faulkner said: "I'm in it for a couple of minutes, which is more than I should be, really. In terms of PRIEST's story and the rise of PRIEST and the story and the legacy and stuff, I think I'm in it an appropriate amount, kind of near the end. It's about them, really; it's not about me… They created what we know as PRIEST. They created the heavy metal sound that we know and those albums in the '70s and '80s and 'Painkiller' in the '90s, they created that old stuff. I'm just happy to be there for my 15 seconds of fame at the end of it. But it's a great thing. I'm proud to be a part of it, of course."

Regarding his role in PRIEST, Richie said: "I say all the time, I'm part of a team. They've been doing it for 50-odd years. I'm part of the team now, and it is the crew and the management and everyone that pitches together to make that machine roll. And I can see how they've been doing it for that long. I've said to you guys before — they love it. And we'll do a tour and then we'll get excited and do an album, and then you get excited for the album and do another tour. So I can see how it happens. And we're doing another album, and we'll probably tour that."

Asked if PRIEST is writing material for a new album now, Faulkner said: "We've started recording it. Yeah, we were in the studio for a month in February laying the foundation. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but I've said it."

"The Ballad Of Judas Priest" will receive its North American premiere at the Hot Docs Canadian international documentary film festival, which will present documentaries from around the world to audiences in Toronto from April 23 to May 3.

"The Ballad Of Judas Priest" received its world premiere at the 76th Berlinale - Berlin International Film Festival, in February.

Co-directed by documentary filmmaker Sam Dunn and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello in his directorial debut, "The Ballad Of Judas Priest" celebrates the legendary band's lasting impact on music and culture with their influence reaching far beyond metal. Featuring unforgettable anthems and pop culture staples like "Breaking The Law" and "You've Got Another Thing Comin'", "The Ballad Of Judas Priest" captures the passion, resilience and enduring legacy of a band whose music and story continue to inspire generations.

Rising from humble, working-class roots in Birmingham, U.K., to become global rock legends, JUDAS PRIEST didn't just help shape heavy metal culture — they forged it. Widely credited as being one of the pioneers of the heavy metal genre in the 1970s, JUDAS PRIEST has sold more than 50 million records and released 19 studio albums for their legion of dedicated fans around the world. In 2022, they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. With their 2024 album "Invincible Shield", the band became the first heavy metal act to release studio albums 50 years apart. The album drew widespread acclaim, receiving a Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance".

The documentary is a production of Banger Films and directed by Sam Dunn and Tom Morello. Producers include Scot McFadyen and Sam Dunn. It is executive produced by Tom Morello, Rick Krim, Sheila Stepanek and Jayne Andrews. Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener and Abby Davis serve as executive producers for Sony Music Vision. Sylvia Rhone is executive producer for Epic Records. The film is presented and distributed by Sony Music Vision.

JUDAS PRIEST's current touring lineup consists of singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, guitarists Richie Faulkner and Andy Sneap and drummer Scott Travis.

PRIEST guitarist Glenn Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than 15 years ago but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of PRIEST's "Firepower" album. He was replaced by "Firepower" and "Invincible Shield" producer Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

Released in March 2024, PRIEST's latest album, "Invincible Shield", entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia.