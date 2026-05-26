ALTER BRIDGE Announces Fall 2026 U.S. Tour With BIG WRECK And TIM MONTANA

Following a triumphant run of sold-out shows, festival appearances, and overwhelming fan demand, acclaimed hard rock titans ALTER BRIDGE have announced the second United States leg of their massive "What Lies Within" tour. The 18-city trek will run this November and December with beloved Canadian rock outfit BIG WRECK and rising outlaw rocker Tim Montana as support.

The "What Lies Within" second leg will bring the quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy (vocals/guitars),Mark Tremonti (guitars/vocals),Brian Marshall (bass) and Scott Phillips (drums) to fans nationwide when it kicks off on November 5 (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) and runs through December 5 (Reno, Nevada). The trek will make stops in major markets including Cleveland, Ohio (November 10),San Antonio, Texas (November 19),Anaheim, California (November 22) and Denver, Colorado (November 30) among many others. Known for their crushing riffs, soaring melodies, and electrifying performances, ALTER BRIDGE continue to cement their reputation as one of modern rock’s most powerful live acts.

The "What Lies Within" tour comes in support of ALTER BRIDGE's latest musical chapter and promises a career-spanning setlist featuring fan favorites alongside new material that showcases the band’s continued evolution.

Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m. local time with various pre-sales beginning earlier in the week. VIP packages and additional information can be found through the band's official web site: www.alterbridge.com.

"What Lies Within" fall 2026 tour dates

Nov. 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 07 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Nov. 08 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

Nov. 10 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

Nov. 12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

Nov. 14 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

Nov. 15 - Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge at Harrah's Kansas City

Nov. 17 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Nov. 19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Nov. 21 - Maricopa, AZ - The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin

Nov. 22 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Nov. 24 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Nov. 25 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

Nov. 27 - Spokane, WA - Fox Theater

Nov. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Nov. 30 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Dec. 03 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Dec. 05 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall

ALTER BRIDGE released its self-titled, eighth studio album on January 9 via Napalm Records to critical and commercial acclaim. The LP was comprised of 12 brand-new tracks that rank among the band's most compelling work to date As BLABBERMOUTH.NET recently noted, "More than 20 years in, ALTER BRIDGE keep showing they're here to stay." Longtime producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette once again joined the band for the project, which was recorded over two months in 2025 at the legendary 5150 Studios in California and at Baskette's studio in Florida.

Back in 2004, four lifelong musicians got together down in Florida. Even though they had traveled separate paths, similar lessons learned, wisdom earned and dues paid united these gentlemen — Myles Kennedy (vocals, guitar),Mark Tremonti (guitar, vocals),Brian Marshall (bass) and Scott Phillips (drums) — as ALTER BRIDGE. Over the ensuing two decades, the band endured countless trials and tribulations, defied every odd, and rose to the head of the pack as a hard rock juggernaut, cementing a singular legacy by selling out arenas, gathering nearly one billion streams, inciting international acclaim, and quietly attracting a diehard audience. Beginning with the Top 5 entry of 2004's gold-certified "One Day Remains", the band has scored six consecutive Top 20 debuts on the Billboard 200. Among a myriad of highlights, Guitarist magazine applauded "Blackbird" for the "Greatest Guitar Solo Of All Time," the "ABIII" single "Isolation" vaulted to No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, 2013's "Fortress" received rare perfect scores from Kerrang! and Total Guitar, and "Walk The Sky" shook the Top Rock Albums chart at No. 1. Beyond packing O2 Arena and Royal Albert Hall, Classic Rock hailed 2022's "Pawns & Kings" as "the Rolls-Royce of ALTER BRIDGE records" in a 4.5-out-of-5-star review. Plus, the latter LP garnered praise from American Songwriter, Guitar World and Loudwire, while Billboard christened them "one of America's premiere hard rock quartets." Channeling the same hunger, the band continue to push themselves on their self-titled eighth full-length offering, "Alter Bridge". It embodies everything they're known for such as the precise riffs, towering hooks, and solos that practically break guitar strings as they burst through the clouds.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann