SALIVA Announces 'Breaking Through' Album, Shares 'Sadistic Love' Single

Hard rock band SALIVA has released a new single, "Sadistic Love", out now via Judge & Jury Records alongside the official music video.

"Sadistic Love" is a dark, moody, guitar-driven track that taps into the early-2000s sound that helped define SALIVA's legacy. Built around a heavy mid-tempo groove, the song builds tension before breaking into an explosive chorus, pairing the aggressive, melodic vocals of Bobby Amaru with an undeniable hook. Lyrically, the track explores love as both a lifeline and a weapon, capturing the all-too-familiar feeling of being trapped in a relationship that is falling apart but still impossible to let go of.

Amaru comments: "Some relationships become a battlefield. You fight, you break, you swear it's over, and then somehow you're right back in the middle of it again. 'Sadistic Love' is about being addicted to the very thing that hurts you. It's about chaos disguised as passion and pain disguised as connection. Sometimes the scars become part of the attraction. It's messy, it's toxic, it's real, and we wanted the song to feel exactly like that."

"Sadistic Love" marks SALIVA's fourth new single, continuing to build momentum toward the band's forthcoming new album, "Breaking Through", slated for release on August 14.

In addition to the new release, SALIVA will be hitting the road this summer. The band recently made appearances at leading rock festivals such as Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

Fans can expect additional announcements in the coming weeks as SALIVA continues rolling out new music and builds toward the release of "Breaking Through".

SALIVA exploded on to the hard rock scene with anthems like "Click Click Boom" and "Your Disease", the latter earning a Grammy nomination. Their major-label debut "Every Six Seconds" (2001) went double-platinum, followed by "Back Into Your System" (2002),which produced hits including "Always", "Raise Up" and "Rest In Pieces".

Since 2011, frontman Bobby Amaru has led the band through a new era with releases including "Rise Up" (2013),"Love, Lies & Therapy" (2016),"10 Lives" (2018),"Every Twenty Years" EP (2021) and "Revelation" (2023). In 2023, the band suffered the devastating loss of founding guitarist Wayne Swinny, whose legacy continues to shape their music and live shows. Reflecting on his passing, Amaru shared, "This band meant more to Wayne than music itself, and he wanted us to continue in its current form."

Most recently, SALIVA released "Revelation: Retold" (2025) via Judge & Jury Records, a deluxe reimagining of their 2023 album featuring guest vocals, unreleased tracks, and new takes on fan favorites, reinforcing the band's resilience and continued evolution.

Judge & Jury is an artist/production team founded by multi-platinum record producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, SKILLET, THEORY OF A DEADMAN, DAUGHTRY, KELLY CLARKSON, FLYLEAF, HALESTORM, IN FLAMES, etc.) and second-to-none active rock record holder Neil Sanderson (founder/songwriter/drummer of THREE DAYS GRACE).

SALIVA is Bobby Amaru (vocals),Brad Stewart (bass),Josh Kulack (guitar),Sebastian LaBar (guitar) and Sammi Jo Bishop (drums).