RIVERS OF NIHIL Announces European Tour With CYNIC, BEYOND CREATION And DÅÅTH

Reading, Pennsylvania-based progressive death metallers RIVERS OF NIHIL will embark on a full European tour in February. Support on the trek will come from prog legends CYNIC as well as BEYOND CREATION and DÅÅTH.

Comments RIVERS OF NIHIL: "We can't wait to return to Europe on 'The Aggressive Progressive Tour' this February. We are honored to have CYNIC, BEYOND CREATION and DÅÅTH along with us for the ride. This lineup truly embodies both the 'aggressive' and 'progressive' nature of what this tour is all about.

"We can't wait to see all of you, and who knows? Maybe even bring some new music along for the trip."

"The Aggressive Progressive Tour" 2025 dates:

Feb. 28 - Germany Köln Essigfabrik

Mar. 01 - Belgium Antwerp Zappa

Mar. 02 - France Paris La Machine

Mar. 04 - UK Glasgow Slay

Mar. 05 - Ireland Dublin Academy

Mar. 06 - UK Bristol The Fleece

Mar. 07 - UK Southampton Engine Rooms

Mar. 08 - UK Manchester Club Academy

Mar. 09 - UK London Electric Ballroom

Mar. 10 - UK Birmingham XOYO

Mar. 12 - Netherlands Haarlem Patronaat

Mar. 13 - Germany Hamburg Gruenspan

Mar. 14 - Sweden Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

Mar. 16 - Finland Helsinki Tavastia

Mar. 18 - Norway Oslo John Dee

Mar. 19 - Denmark Copenhagen Pumpehuset

Mar. 21 - Poland Warsaw Proxima

Mar. 22 - Germany Berlin Columbia Theater

Mar. 23 - Germany Nürnberg Z-Bau

Mar. 24 - Austria Wien Flex

Mar. 25 - Hungary Budapest Dürer Kert

Mar. 26 - Germany München Backstage

Mar. 27 - Italy Milan Slaughter Club

Mar. 28 - Switzerland Aarau Kiff

Mar. 29 - Germany Karlsruhe Substage

Ticket sale starts October 25 at 10:00 a.m. BST.

RIVERS OF NIHIL will reissue its debut EP, "Hierarchy", on November 8 via Metal Blade Records. Initially released independently in 2010, the updated edition of "Hierarchy" has been remixed and remastered by original producer Carson Slovak at Atrium Audio.

RIVERS OF NIHIL have never fit neatly into a box, but with 2018's "Where Owls Know My Name", they transcended all labels applied to them. Returning in 2021 with "The Work", they forged further into new territory, once again upending any expectations fans had placed on them. And now, with a new series of singles recorded in 2023 and released as singles since then — eventually appearing together on a new album — the band has once again shattered the ceiling of how far they are willing to go in search of new sonic terrain.

The band spent 2021 and 2022 burning the candle at both ends with a frenzied tour schedule including headlining runs of the U.S. and Europe, a jaunt on the European festival circuit, and two runs in support of THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER and THE CONTORTIONIST in North America. But once the latter tour wrapped up, they were short a bandmember.

For personal reasons, founding vocalist Jake Dieffenbach and the band went their separate ways. The split took place just three days after the recording of a live video and audio session for Audiotree's "From Nothing" series, which was released on April 20, 2023. And while the band initially wasn't sure how to approach the release with the departure of a founding member and lead singer — or whether to release it at all — they decided to move forward with it to honor Dieffenbach's contributions to the group over the years and mark the beginning of a new chapter.

In March 2023, RIVERS OF NIHIL wrapped up a recording session that saw the now four-piece band birth a considerable amount of new music featuring their previous bassist/backup vocalist Adam Biggs as the new lead vocalist/bassist. This recording session also marked the first appearance of new guitarist Andy Thomas (ex-BLACK CROWN INITIATE),whose vocals also play prominently in the music, as a member of RIVERS OF NIHIL. These new singles are the first to showcase the band's new lineup in full-on collaboration, and demonstrate that while this is a new, brave sound with tons of potential, it also carries the band's classic energy.

The band recently wrapped up the recording and mastering of their fifth full-length album slated for release in 2025. The record will feature two previously released songs — "The Sub-Orbital Blues" (2023) and "Criminals" (2024) — plus eight new tracks. Stay tuned for a new single to be unveiled in 2025.