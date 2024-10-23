THE DARKNESS Announces Intimate Rough Trade In-Store Tour For December 2024

Christmas will come early for fans of THE DARKNESS this year as the legends of rock will unleash unreleased songs from their forthcoming album "Dreams On Toast" live for the first time at a series of intimate instore performances across the U.K. in December.

THE DARKNESS will perform at London's Rough Trade East on December 10, Rough Trade Nottingham (December 11) and Rough Trade Liverpool (December 12),giving fans a chance to see the band playing live in very small venues, ahead of their huge arena tour in 2025. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 25 via Dice and all fans will receive a signed tour poster.

The band will be performing a very special set comprising brand new songs from next year's album "Dreams On Toast", out March 2025 via Cooking Vinyl. It will be the very first chance fans have to get a taste of the wonders in store for them, and tickets are expected to sell out in super quick time.

THE DARKNESS announced "Dreams On Toast" last month along with the release of brand new single "The Longest Kiss", an upbeat pop classic which tips its hat to the '70s pop genius of both QUEEN and Paul McCartney and finds THE DARKNESS dance across jaunty piano keys among frolicking guitar licks in irresistible top form.

Following their short run of up-close-and-personal Rough Trade shows this year, THE DARKNESS will hit the road again in March on a much larger scale. The "Dreams On Toast" U.K. headline tour will see them play 17 shows across the country finishing at London's OVO Wembley Arena on March 29. Support comes from Northern Irish indie-rock heroes ASH, who first supported THE DARKNESS on their legendary "Permission To Land" tour over 20 years ago.