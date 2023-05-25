ROB ZOMBIE Is Working On Next Studio Album: 'It's Going Good', He Says

Rob Zombie is the featured guest on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff", the podcast co-hosted by the comedian and his daughter Jackelyn Shultz. You can now watch video of Rob's appearance below.

Speaking about what he is working on at the moment, Rob said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Right now I'm just worrying about the summer tour and the next album, 'cause it's been a while since I've made a record… I was [working on the music for the LP] till about a week ago. And it's going good. It's a long process.

"I like making records over a long period of time, so that I can live with it," he explained. "Sometimes you write something and it's new and you're all excited 'cause it's new and the time goes by, [and you're, like] 'Eh, it's just exciting 'cause it's new. It's not really that good.' But if you live with stuff for a while, you kind of [get a better sense of how strong it is]."

Elaborating on how he goes about making albums, Rob said: "Usually it starts with just me and the producer coming up with ideas, mapping out rough ideas. And then the band will start, 'I've got this idea. And this idea…' I haven't stood in a room with a band and jammed on ideas since the early '90s. 'Cause I just always found that to be really draining… I like working with one guy behind the board and we formulate ideas and you piece it together — kind of like you would a movie; it's kind of similar. As opposed to a bunch of guys jamming all day long. You're, like, 'Anyone got any ideas?' 'Not really.'"

Asked how close he is to completing the next album, Rob said: "Not close at all. We just have a ton of ideas and I've gotta take those ideas, whittle them down, start writing lyrics, see if that makes sense… Hopefully by next summer [it will be ready]."

Rob's seventh studio album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy", was released in March 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP marked Rob's first new album in nearly five years. The follow-up to 2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" was produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris.

"The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" was the third consecutive effort to feature Zombie and guitarist John 5 alongside bassist Piggy D. and drummer Ginger Fish.

Last fall, John 5 exited Rob's band to join MÖTLEY CRÜE as the replacement for that group's founding guitarist Mick Mars. John 5 has since been replaced in Zombie's band by returning guitarist Mike Riggs.

Riggs had previously spent six years as a member of ROB ZOMBIE. Riggs joined forces with Rob in the '90s and stayed with him into the early 2000s, eventually leaving in 2004 (when Rob Zombie was largely focusing on films rather than music) to start a project of his own. Riggs songwriting and crunching guitars can be heard on Rob Zombie's "Hellbilly Deluxe", "American Made Music To Strip By", "The Sinister Urge" and "The Past, Present & Future" records.

More recently, Riggs had kept busy with his band SCUM OF THE EARTH, named after a song from "Sinister Urge". SCUM OF THE EARTH favors the sort of rhythmic, industrial-influenced, mildly funky, hip-hop-minded alternative metal that Riggs honed during his initial Rob Zombie days.

John 5 had worked with Zombie for 16 years, co-writing on all studio albums since "Educated Horses", and composing the score for Zombie's 2013 movie "The Lords Of Salem".

Photo credit: Travis Shinn