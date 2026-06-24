ROB ZOMBIE Shares Music Video For 'Tarantula'

Rock and metal icon Rob Zombie has released the official music video for "Tarantula", another standout track from his latest studio album, "The Great Satan", available now via Nuclear Blast Records. The video arrives as fans continue to celebrate Zombie's acclaimed eighth solo album, which has earned widespread praise from critics and listeners alike.

A favorite among fans since the album's release, "Tarantula" now gets a fitting visual counterpart. Bathed in stark yellow light and shot with a gritty, stripped-down aesthetic, the performance-focused video captures Zombie and his band tearing through the track with relentless force and precision.

Released earlier this year, "The Great Satan" marked Zombie's first studio album in five years and featured standout cuts including "Punks And Demons", "Heathen Days", "(I'm A) Rock 'N' Roller", "F.T.W. 84", "The Black Scorpion" and "Tarantula". The record further cemented his status as one of heavy music's most distinctive creative voices, delivering another collection of memorable, larger-than-life anthems.

Rob Zombie will team up with Marilyn Manson for a summer tour across North America. The "Freaks On Parade" trek will kick off in West Palm Beach on August 20 at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, followed by gigs in Charlotte, Toronto, Kansas City, Auburn, and Ridgefield, stopping at venues along the way like Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Tinley Park's Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City, and Clarkston's Pine Knob Music Theatre. The tour will wrap up on September 20 at Toyota Pavilion in Concord, California.

Rob's seventh studio album, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy", was released in March 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP marked Rob's first new album in nearly five years. The follow-up to 2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" was produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris.

"The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" was the third consecutive effort to feature Zombie and guitarist John 5 alongside bassist Matt "Piggy D." Montgomery and drummer Ginger Fish.

In the fall of 2022, John 5 exited Rob's band to join MÖTLEY CRÜE as the replacement for that group's founding guitarist Mick Mars. John 5 has since been replaced in Zombie's band by returning guitarist Mike Riggs.

Riggs had previously spent six years as a member of ROB ZOMBIE. Riggs joined forces with Rob in the '90s and stayed with him into the early 2000s, eventually leaving in 2004 (when Rob Zombie was largely focusing on films rather than music) to start a project of his own. Riggs songwriting and crunching guitars can be heard on Rob Zombie's "Hellbilly Deluxe", "American Made Music To Strip By", "The Sinister Urge" and "The Past, Present & Future" records.

More recently, Riggs had kept busy with his band SCUM OF THE EARTH, named after a song from "Sinister Urge". SCUM OF THE EARTH favors the sort of rhythmic, industrial-influenced, mildly funky, hip-hop-minded alternative metal that Riggs honed during his initial Rob Zombie days.

John 5 had worked with Zombie for 16 years, co-writing on all studio albums since "Educated Horses", and composing the score for Zombie's 2013 movie "The Lords Of Salem".

In January 2024, Piggy D. announced that he was exiting Rob's band after 18 years. Matt has since been replaced by a returning Rob "Blasko" Nicholson.

Blasko was a member of Rob Zombie's band from 1997 through 2006, playing bass on the first three Zombie albums: "Hellbilly Deluxe", "The Sinister Urge" and "Educated Horses".

Nicholson left Zombie in May 2006 in order to join Ozzy Osbourne's recording/touring band.

Montgomery's debut performance with Rob Zombie came on May 24, 2006 during an appearance on CBS's "Late Night Show With David Letterman".