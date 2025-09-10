ROBBY KRIEGER To Be Joined By PERRY FARRELL, DERYCK WHIBLEY, CARMINE APPICE, STEVEN ADLER At 'A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration'

The leading lineup of special guests has been announced for "A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration" at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 30. Joining Robby Krieger, legendary guitarist of THE DOORS, for an unforgettable night of DOORS hits will be Greg Gonzalez (CIGARETTES AFTER SEX),Perry Farrell (JANE'S ADDICTION),Fantastic Negrito, Chris Goss (MASTERS OF REALITY),Kevin Martin (CANDLEBOX),John Doe (X),Deryck Whibley (SUM 41),Robert DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS),Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE),Steven Adler (GUNS N' ROSES),Adam Kury (CANDLEBOX) and Orianthi. Additional guests will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are on sale here.

This one-night-only celebration will honor 60 years of the groundbreaking Los Angeles band, with a special homage to their 1970 release "Morrison Hotel", which features the classics "Roadhouse Blues", "Waiting For The Sun", "The Spy" and "Peace Frog" — along with other DOORS classics, some of which were never played live by THE DOORS. The show will kick off with a performance from TRIPFORM featuring Pablo Manzarek (son of original DOORS member, the late Ray Manzarek) before Krieger, his sensational band (featuring Ed Roth, Dan Rothchild, Ty Dennis and Waylon Krieger),and the guest performers take the stage. The Greek Theater show will cap off THE DOORS' 60th-anniversary celebration which Krieger kickstarted earlier this year by performing five sold-out shows at the Whisky A Go Go, the legendary venue where it truly started for THE DOORS.

"Sixty years or so ago when THE DOORS were happening, I had no idea that in the next century, we would still be talking about and playing THE DOORS records," Krieger says. "I feel so blessed that just about every day someone stops me and recognizes me and wants to talk about THE DOORS and to thank me for making the music that they love still today. The people that recognize me seem to be getting nicer all the time…I like to say that it's a good problem to have."

Above: Robby Krieger photographed at the Whisky A Go Go in 2025 by Alex Kluft (courtesy of SRO PR)