WINGER And WHITESNAKE Guitarist REB BEACH To Try His Hand At Stand-Up Comedy At 'Punchlines & Backlines Comedy Show'

Rock 'n' roll meets stand-up comedy as the critically acclaimed "Punchlines & Backlines Comedy Show" returns to Nashville on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

This one-of-a-kind event — where bonafide rock stars bring the jokes — will take place at the Steelhorse Lounge (4th floor) of JBJ's, right on iconic 405 Broadway in downtown Nashville.

The show is headlined by Don Jamieson ("That Metal Show", HBO, Monsters Of Rock cruise),and features the show creator Courtney Cronin (HBO, Showtime, Monsters Of Rock cruise),and a special comedy set from Reb Beach of WINGER and WHITESNAKE — yes, that Reb Beach.

Hosted by local radio favorite Carsen ("Big D & Bubba", AXS TV),this show has carved out a cult following by being the only comedy event where your favorite rock and metal musicians do stand-up comedy. If you've ever wondered what tour stories don't make it to the interviews, this is where you'll hear them.

Don Jamieson is a favorite of rock and comedy fans and if you've watched "That Metal Show", you already know he's as sharp with jokes as he is with metal knowledge.

Courtney Cronin brings her own brand of geeky rock fan humor, having performed on national stages and the Monsters Of Rock cruises.

And Reb Beach is no stranger to telling jokes after two killer performances on the Monsters Of Rock cruise, and a string of warm-up shows. Reb is ready to rock Nashville with his infamous backstage stories and humor.

For fans of loud music, hard laughs, and legendary backstage tales — this is a can't-miss event.

Earlier this year, Beach told I Heart Guitar about his stand-up comedy act: "I do like a comedy routine and tell stories about my family that are very funny and they're much funnier than the WINGER stuff. WINGER, we didn't really get into trouble, which is one of the reasons why we didn't make it as big as GUNS N' ROSES and all those bands, because we weren't bad boys at all. We never trashed our hotel room. We never really got into trouble. We were all just four really good-looking studio musicians, which just doesn't sell. So it was just all in the music for us. And you know, in hindsight we probably would've sold more if we had just worn jeans and a t-shirt. 'Cause we came out in '89 when the '80s was almost over and we were still doing the poofed-up hair. I mean, everyone was the poofed up hair and the spandex and the whole thing. You know, I had a waiter's jacket on in the 'Seventeen' video, like, 'May I take your order, sir?' That's kind of what it looked like to me these days. But that's what it was. But it ended as soon as we came out. It screwed us. You know, I think if 'Pull' had been released a few years earlier, I think we would've been a lot bigger."