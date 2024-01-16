  • facebook
ROBERT PLANT Announces 2024 U.K. Tour With SAVING GRACE

January 16, 2024

LED ZEPPELIN frontman Robert Plant has announced U.K. headlining tour with SAVING GRACE featuring Suzi Dian.

Plant formed SAVING GRACE back in 2019. He is joined in the band's current lineup Oli Jefferson (percussion),Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro).

Following a triumphant sold-out November run, SAVING GRACE has lined up 17 shows between March and July, kicking off on March 13 at the Beacon in Bristol and wrapping up on July 24 at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking. The tour includes a performance at London's historic Palladium on March 17 as well as an appearance at one of Roger Daltrey's Teenage Cancer Trust shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

According to a press release the shows will be "a rare opportunity to witness the collective’s unique blend of folk, Americana, and blues".

Support on the tour comes from South Carolina singer/songwriter Taylor McCall, who said in a statement: "To have my first international tour to be opening up for an actual legend, in Robert Plant, is a dream come true. The venues we're playing are absolutely historic and beautiful and I can't wait to make my own history in them with Robert."

Since forming five years ago, SAVING GRACE has received numerous acclaims for its live shows, with Bob Harris describing it as "one of the best gigs I've seen in years" and Toni Woodward of Americana UK providing a perfect summary: "These five musicians have produced a supreme ninety minutes of music with considered interpretations of others' compositions, ensuring they present an innovative exploration of the songs whilst maintaining their true essence. Furthermore, this odyssey has been undertaken in the spirit of appreciation, musicianship, and exultation: they truly are a band of joy!"

Robert Plant's SAVING GRACE 2024 U.K. tour dates:

March 13 - Bristol Beacon
March 14 - Ipswich Regent
March 17 - London Palladium
March 18 - Tunbridge Wells Assembly Halls
March 20 - Peterborough New Theatre
March 21 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
March 23 - Hastings White Rock Theatre
March 24 - London’s Royal Albert Hall (Teenage Cancer Trust series)
March 26 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
March 27 - Sheffield City Hall
March 29 - Blackburn King George’s
April 30 - Harrogate Royal Hall
May 01 - Stockton Globe
May 03 - Warwick Arts Centre
July 23 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
July 24 - Woking New Victoria Theatre

