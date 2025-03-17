LIVE And COLLECTIVE SOUL Reunite For 2025 Co-Headlining 'Summer Unity Tour'

LIVE and COLLECTIVE SOUL have announced their 2025 co-headlining "Summer Unity Tour". Produced by Live Nation, the 30-date tour kicks off on Tuesday, July 8 in Auburn, Washington at White River Amphitheatre, with additional stops across the U.S. in Bend, Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Buffalo, Charleston, Jacksonville, Nashville, Austin, Denver, and more before wrapping up on Friday, August 29 in Grantville, Pennsylvania at Hollywood Casino at Penn Race Course. Special guests OUR LADY PEACE and GREYLIN JAMES RUE will join on all upcoming dates.

The 2025 "Summer Unity Tour" marks COLLECTIVE SOUL and LIVE's first tour together in 17 years, since their extended 2008 co-headline run.

LIVE's Ed Kowalczyk says: "LIVE is thrilled to be joining forces with the amazing COLLECTIVE SOUL! The great vibes between our two bands on and offstage is something we have both enjoyed for years, and here we come in 2025! This will be a very special night of music for all of the fans; I know everyone is gonna get rocked and uplifted right along with us…come on out!"

COLLECTIVE SOUL's Ed Roland adds: "It was August 1994, and we, COLLECTIVE SOUL, were on our way to Woodstock. As our van pulled up to the grounds, another one pulled up beside us and out jumped the band LIVE. We became immediate friends, exchanging guitar picks with each other as soon as we met. Since that day, the Ed-and-Ed show has been nothing but pure, genuine friendship, and rock and roll. We're excited that 31 years later, we still not only enjoy each other's company, but enjoy playing music. It's going to be a fun summer sharing it with fans, friends and LIVE."

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

"Summer Unity" 2025 tour dates:

Jul. 08 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Jul. 09 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Jul. 11 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Jul. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul. 16 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Jul. 17 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul. 20 - Huber Heights, ON - Rose Music Center*

Jul. 22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Jul. 26 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Jul. 27 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Jul. 30 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Jul. 31 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 02 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 03 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 05 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre

Aug. 06 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

Aug. 08 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Aug. 09 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 - Nashville, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug. 13 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 15 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Aug. 16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 18 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 19 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater*

Aug. 21 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater*

Aug. 22 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Aug. 23 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater*

Aug. 26 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penn Race Course *

* Non-Live Nation date

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, COLLECTIVE SOUL celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2024 with the release of their critically acclaimed 12th studio album, "Here To Eternity", on May 17, 2024 on their Fuzze-Flex Records label. It was written and produced by E. Roland and co-produced by Shawn Grove, and recorded at Elvis Presley's estate in Palm Springs, California. They're the only other music artist to ever record at the historical landmark. Very special guest appearances include Paul McCartney guitarist Brian Ray, longtime Sheryl Crow bandleader Peter Stroud, and Mickey Thomas of JEFFERSON STARSHIP.

With 11 studio albums — including 1995's self-titled "Collective Soul" album, which went triple platinum — and 8 No. 1 hits under their belt, frontman and chief songwriter Ed Roland is unwaveringly driven in his desire to double down on doing more of what he does best — making music, sweet music, both in the studio and onstage. Seeing eye to eye, and ear to ear, is part of the secret sauce of why COLLECTIVE SOUL continues to both record and play together at an uncompromised level of high quality. They were one of only five artists to have performed at both Woodstock festivals in '94 and '99. With electrifying newer material that accompanies the everlasting COLLECTIVE SOUL classic hits like "Shine", "December", "The World I Know", "Heavy" and "Where The River Flows", these five fiery rockers are only just getting started with the next phase of their thriving career that has moved millions of records and wow multitudes of fans across the globe.

LIVE have sold over 23 million albums worldwide and earned two No. 1 albums: "Throwing Copper" and "Secret Samadhi". Their catalog is filled with such gems as "Lightning Crashes", "I Alone", "All Over You" and "Lakini's Juice", which live on today as classics on rock radio. "Throwing Copper" — which the band celebrated in 2019 with a deluxe 25th-anniversary edition along with a global tour across major festivals, amphitheaters and arenas — produced the band's biggest single, "Lightning Crashes", which was No. 1 at Modern Rock radio for ten consecutive weeks. "Throwing Copper" reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and eventually surpassed sales of 10 million albums sold, with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, "1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year". "Secret Samadhi" (1997) immediately shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling "The Distance To Here" (1999) turned LIVE into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. LIVE has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut.