Rock Legend GRAHAM NASH To Release First New Studio Album In Seven Years, 'Now'

Two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and founding member of both THE HOLLIES and CROSBY, STILLS & NASH, Graham Nash returns with his first studio album of new material in seven years, titled "Now", due May 19 on BMG. "Now" was produced by Nash and longtime touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell.

In anticipation of the forthcoming 13-track record, "Right Now" debuts today. Listen to the track below.

"I believe that my new album 'Now' is the most personal one I have ever made. At this point in my life, that's something to say," notes Nash.

Nash will hit the road in support of "Now" this spring with a run of performances throughout the U.S. The tour — "Sixty Years Of Songs And Stories" — marks the sixtieth anniversary of Nash's first single with THE HOLLIES, one of the leaders of the British Invasion of the 1960s, and includes multiple night residencies in New York; Chicago; Minneapolis; Alexandria, Virginia; Annapolis, Maryland and more. Additionally, in June and July Nash will revisit his West Coast tour dates recently postponed due to COVID-19.

Nash's most recent album, "Graham Nash: Live", is out now via Proper Records to critical acclaim from NPR's "Here & Now", Stereogum, Consequence, Forbes, American Songwriter, Relix and more. The record features Nash performing his first two critically acclaimed solo albums, "Songs For Beginners" and "Wild Tales", in their entirety, recorded on tour in the Northeastern U.S. in September 2019.

In addition to his two Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductions (with CROSBY, STILLS & NASH and THE HOLLIES),Nash is a two-time inductee to the Songwriters Hall Of Fame — as a solo artist and with CROSBY, STILLS & NASH — and a Grammy Award winner. Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his multifaceted career stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half century.

Nash's remarkable body of work began THE HOLLIES opus from 1964 to '68. His contributions to "Crosby, Stills & Nash" and "Déjà Vu" are lightning rods embedded in our DNA, starting with "Marrakesh Express", "Pre-Road Downs" and "Lady Of The Island" from the former and "Teach Your Children" and "Our House" from the latter. Nash's career as a solo artist took flight in 1971 with two albums further showcasing the depths of his abilities as a singer and songwriter, yielding "Chicago/We Can Change The World", "Military Madness", "I Used To Be A King" and "Simple Man".

His passionate voice has long been heard in support of peace and social and environmental justice. The No Nukes/Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) concerts he organized with Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt in 1979 remain seminal benefit events. In September 2013, Nash released his long-awaited autobiography "Wild Tales", which landed him on The New York Times Best Sellers list. In recognition of his contributions as a musician and philanthropist, Nash was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II. While continually building his musical legacy, Nash is also a renowned photographer and visual artist whose work has been shown in galleries and museums worldwide. Most recently Nash released "A Life In Focus: The Photography Of Graham Nash" (via Insight Editions),in which he reflects on more than fifty years of an extraordinary life in an extensive collection of personal photographs and artistic stills.

"Now" track listing:

01. Right Now

02. A Better Life

03. Golden Idol

04. Stars And Stripes

05. Love Of Mine

06. Theme From Pastorale

07. In A Dream

08. Stand Up

09. Feels Like Home

10. Buddy's Back

11. Follow Your Heart

12. I Watched It All Come Down

13. When It Comes To You

"Sixty Years Of Songs And Stories" tour dates:

April 12 - Colonial Theatre - Phoenixville, PA

April 13 - Colonial Theatre - Phoenixville, PA

April 15 - Ram's Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

April 16 - Ram's Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

April 18 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

April 19 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

April 21 - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

April 22 - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

April 23 - The Palladium - Carmel, IN

April 25 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

April 26 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

April 28 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

April 29 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

April 30 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

May 02 - The Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

May 04 - The Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

May 05 - The Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

May 07 - Southern Theatre - Columbus, OH

May 08 - Asbury Hall - Buffalo, NY

May 10 - Bethel Woods Event Gallery - Bethel Woods, NY

May 11 - Cabot Theater - Beverly, MA

May 13 - The Music Hall - Portsmouth, NH

May 14 - City Winery - New York, NY

May 16 - City Winery - New York, NY

May 17 - City Winery - New York, NY

Additional dates to follow.

West Coast tour dates:

June 17 - Smothers Theatre - Malibu, CA

June 18 - Humphrey's - San Diego, CA

June 20 - Fox Theatre - Tucson, AZ

June 21 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

June 24 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

June 25 - Washington's - Fort Collins, CO

June 27 - Strings Music Pavilion - Steamboat Springs, CO

June 29 - Riverwalk Center - Breckenridge, CO

July 01 - The Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

July 02 - The Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

July 03 - The Egyptian Theatre - Park City, UT

July 07 - The Panida - Sandpoint, ID

July 08 - Pantages Theater - Tacoma, WA

July 11 - Freight & Salvage - Berkeley, CA

July 13 - Freight & Salvage - Berkeley, CA

July 15 - The Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

July 16 - The Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

Photo credit: Amy Grantham