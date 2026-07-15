Rock Photographer MARK WEISS Announces 'Back To The Beginning: Remembering Ozzy Osbourne' Photo Exhibition

World-renowned rock photographer Mark Weiss and Rocked magazine have announced "Back To The Beginning: Remembering Ozzy Osbourne", a landmark photography exhibition hosted by Art Stop celebrating the remarkable 44-year visual journey of one of rock music's greatest icons.

From one of Ozzy Osbourne's earliest solo photo sessions atop Convention Hall in Asbury Park in 1981 to his emotional final performance with BLACK SABBATH at Villa Park in Birmingham, England in 2025, the exhibition tells the story of a legendary career through the lens of the photographer who documented it from beginning to end.

As Ozzy Osbourne once said: "Mark is like a member of our family... He must have more photographs of me than any other photographer I've ever worked with... All Access Pass. He's part of the team."

Featured are Weiss's iconic August 15, 1981 rooftop portrait of Ozzy at Convention Hall, transformed into a one-of-a-kind collaboration with New Jersey artist Pork Chop, and Ozzy's final onstage performance from "Back To The Beginning" on July 5, 2025. Together these photographs anchor an exhibition of more than 50 images documenting Ozzy Osbourne's extraordinary career.

The exhibition also includes a wall inspired by the special "Back To The Beginning" edition of Rocked magazine, a wall dedicated to Ozzy's 1981 Convention Hall appearance, a wall featuring BLACK SABBATH's historic "Live Aid" reunion performance on July 13, 1985, and a special display featuring New Jersey guitar legend Zakk Wylde. The photographs celebrate Wylde's early years with Ozzy Osbourne after Mark Weiss introduced the young guitarist to Ozzy in 1987, marking the beginning of one of heavy metal's most enduring musical partnerships.

Throughout the two-day event, Weiss will meet fans, share stories behind his photographs, and sign copies of his coffee table book "The Decade That Rocked". Copies of Rocked magazine will also be available.

Event Information

Art Spot

1100 Ocean Avenue North

Asbury Park, NJ

Thursday and Friday, July 23 and 24

3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The exhibition will be on display through August 17. Throughout the run of the exhibition, Mark will make a special appearance.

Please contact the Art Spot for appearance dates and additional information.

To learn more about Mark Weiss and view his gallery of fine art prints, visit www.markweiss.com.

The special 105-page, high-gloss edition of Rocked magazine, created and published by Mark Weiss, will be available for purchase at the gallery. Commemorating the historic "Back To The Beginning" concert, the collector's edition features exclusive coverage with all photographs by Weiss.