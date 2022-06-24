  • facebook
Rockers React To Repeal Of Roe v. Wade: 'The Religious Cults Are One Step Closer To A Theocracy'

June 24, 2022

PEARL JAM, David Draiman (DISTURBED),Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT),Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE) and Brian Fair (SHADOWS FALL) among the musicians who have reacted on social media to the news that the Supreme Court ruled Friday (June 24) that Americans no longer have a constitutional right to abortion.

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court's decision ruling came in a case involving Mississippi's request to overturn Roe v. Wade — the court's 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States — and uphold a state law that bars the procedure 15 weeks after conception.

Roe v. Wade affirmed the right to receive an abortion under the 14th Amendment, ruling that abortions were constitutionally protected up until about 23 weeks when a fetus can typically live outside the womb.

Today's decision overturns what was previously a federal legalization of abortion and has returned the issue to individual states to decide the matter for themselves.

According to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll, more than twice as many Americans (55 percent) said they wanted the court to reaffirm Roe v. Wade as said they wanted it overturned (24 percent).

Critics have said that tossing out the landmark rulings establishing abortion rights would tarnish the court's reputation and open the floodgates to other challenges to well-settled law.

According to CNN, nearly half of the states have or will pass laws that ban abortion, while others have enacted strict measures regulating the procedure.

Thirteen states have so-called "trigger laws" in place, which would effectively ban abortions almost immediately upon Roe v. Wade being overturned. According to Axios, the restrictions that would follow Roe being struck down by the Supreme Court would mean almost 30% of people would be more than 200 miles away from an abortion provider.

According to a Forbes, Americans largely oppose harsh abortion laws, with 75% against policies that make it a criminal offense to perform an abortion, 69% opposing policies that ban abortion six to eight weeks into a pregnancy, 80% opposing laws that allow private citizens to sue anyone who aids or abets an abortion and 63% supporting "safe haven laws" in Democratic-led states that would protect people who travel in from other states to get an abortion.

