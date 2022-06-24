Rockers React To Repeal Of Roe v. Wade: 'The Religious Cults Are One Step Closer To A Theocracy'

PEARL JAM, David Draiman (DISTURBED),Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT),Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE) and Brian Fair (SHADOWS FALL) among the musicians who have reacted on social media to the news that the Supreme Court ruled Friday (June 24) that Americans no longer have a constitutional right to abortion.

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court's decision ruling came in a case involving Mississippi's request to overturn Roe v. Wade — the court's 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States — and uphold a state law that bars the procedure 15 weeks after conception.

Roe v. Wade affirmed the right to receive an abortion under the 14th Amendment, ruling that abortions were constitutionally protected up until about 23 weeks when a fetus can typically live outside the womb.

Today's decision overturns what was previously a federal legalization of abortion and has returned the issue to individual states to decide the matter for themselves.

According to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll, more than twice as many Americans (55 percent) said they wanted the court to reaffirm Roe v. Wade as said they wanted it overturned (24 percent).

Critics have said that tossing out the landmark rulings establishing abortion rights would tarnish the court's reputation and open the floodgates to other challenges to well-settled law.

According to CNN, nearly half of the states have or will pass laws that ban abortion, while others have enacted strict measures regulating the procedure.

Thirteen states have so-called "trigger laws" in place, which would effectively ban abortions almost immediately upon Roe v. Wade being overturned. According to Axios, the restrictions that would follow Roe being struck down by the Supreme Court would mean almost 30% of people would be more than 200 miles away from an abortion provider.

According to a Forbes, Americans largely oppose harsh abortion laws, with 75% against policies that make it a criminal offense to perform an abortion, 69% opposing policies that ban abortion six to eight weeks into a pregnancy, 80% opposing laws that allow private citizens to sue anyone who aids or abets an abortion and 63% supporting "safe haven laws" in Democratic-led states that would protect people who travel in from other states to get an abortion.

(2/2) Today's decision impacts everyone and it will particularly affect poor women who can’t afford to travel to access health care. We will stay active, we will not back down and we will never give up. Elections have consequences, please join us. Text CHOICE to 855-812-VOTE pic.twitter.com/iMngQ8CngB — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) June 24, 2022

The government has no business telling anyone what they can and cannot do with their own body. PERIOD. This is a travesty.#prochoice#freedomhttps://t.co/At1qe1Czsz — David Draiman (@davidmdraiman) June 24, 2022

The religious cults are one step closer to a theocracy. What a travesty. We have turned the clock back decades for women. #handmadestale#muricahttps://t.co/w4yuShFiIs — Todd La Torre (@ToddLaTorre) June 24, 2022

Holy sh-t — Alex Skolnick 🇺🇦 (@AlexSkolnick) June 24, 2022

Today they (Thomas/Gorsuch/Barrett/Kavenough – each of whom committed perjury in hearings) are forcing unwanted pregnancies upon women. Yesterday they forced more guns upon all of us. Next up, controlling sex lives, 1950s style, (no joke). THIS IS GOING TO BE WAR #roeoverturnedhttps://t.co/qkBjaDY0ET — Alex Skolnick 🇺🇦 (@AlexSkolnick) June 24, 2022

“The States” = Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and at least ten other States in control by extremists who are also plotting to deny women the right to travel to other States. No consolation — Alex Skolnick 🇺🇦 (@AlexSkolnick) June 24, 2022

Amen. One stolen Supreme Ct seat (Gorsuch),Two sexual deviants who committed perjury (Thomas, Kavanaugh) + a jammed-through-at-the-last minute churchgoer on the fringe (Barrett). 3 out of 4 appointed by popular vote losing POTUS. It is DISGUSTING. Ashamed to be American today — Alex Skolnick 🇺🇦 (@AlexSkolnick) June 24, 2022

Horrified but not surprised by SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade

Today and forever I stand with women in anger and mourning over their loss of personal liberty — Brett Gurewitz (@BrettGurewitz) June 24, 2022